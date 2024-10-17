10 best anime to watch if you like Dragon Ball Daima

The newly premiered Dragon Ball Daima in 2024 has captivated fans with its fresh take on the beloved franchise. Centered around Goku, Vegeta, and friends turned into children, the series promises adventure and humor as the heroes traverse new worlds to regain their adult forms.

For those who are hooked on Dragon Ball Daima’s mystical plot and crave more anime with fantasy elements, cosmic battles, and goofy protagonists overcoming odds through perseverance, here are 10 series that should be on your watchlist if you like Dragon Ball Daima.

10 best anime for fans of Dragon Ball Daima

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked by demons, leaving his sister Nezuko as the sole survivor but transformed into a demon herself.

To cure her and slay the demons, Tanjiro trains to join the Demon Slayer Corps in an iconic anime featuring sword fights, superhuman abilities, and darker themes underlying its adventurous narrative.

Much like Dragon Ball Daima’s expansive cast of characters, Demon Slayer excels in crafting backstories that make every slayer memorable through their distinct traits. With slick visuals and a lovable protagonist, Demon Slayer delivers both thrill and inspiration.

2) Hunter x Hunter - Netflix

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter chronicles young Gon Freecss, who strives to become a professional Hunter to reconnect with his father.

Gon befriends three fellow aspirants – lethal assassin Killua, vengeful Kurapika, and aspiring doctor Leorio. What makes this show stand out is its intelligent power system with deep lore regarding special abilities, akin to Dragon Ball Daima's concept of Ki control.

Furthermore, the central quartet shares great chemistry, partaking in engrossing adventures filled with eccentric foes and mysteriously powerful entities running the Hunter society from the shadows.

3) My Hero Academia - Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

What if 80% of the global population manifested superpowers or “Quirks” from birth? My Hero Academia explores precisely this scenario, showcasing young Izuku Midoriya’s coming-of-age as his ambition to become a superhero leads him to inherit the abilities of the mighty All Might.

Like Dragon Ball Daima, this series thrives on exhilarating fight sequences as Izuku starts attending UA High School to master his newly acquired Quirk through grueling training overseen by his idols.

Supported by lovable characters with unique special moves inspired by their personalities, this anime balances comedy, drama, and motives of villainy like few others.

4) Naruto / Naruto Shippuden - Crunchyroll

Naruto / Naruto Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Before becoming Hokage of The Hidden Leaf Village, young orphan Naruto Uzumaki begins as a rambunctious ninja-in-training hoping to earn his community’s respect. This coming-of-age story expands into the iconic titular ninja striving to save his best friend Sasuke from vengeance and darkness.

This lengthy anime franchise is divided into two parts, with Naruto showing the protagonist’s origin amidst world-building regarding mystical beasts and ninja clans. Shippuden then ups the stakes with more complex themes and battle stakes.

Notably, Naruto’s relationship with the monster Nine-Tailed Fox sealed within him contrasts with Goku’s growth as he learns to harness his Saiyan abilities through rigorous training and self-discovery in Dragon Ball franchise.

5) One Piece - Crunchyroll

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, whose elastic body allows him to stretch and contort cartoonishly like rubber.

He explores the high seas striving to become King of the Pirates and locate the eponymous treasure left behind by the great Gol D. Roger. This acclaimed anime excels in long-term storytelling, making excellent use of foreshadowing and callbacks just like Dragon Ball Daima frequently does.

Moreover, Luffy’s crewmates are wonderfully distinct yet synergize smoothly when fighting increasingly threatening villains and discovering lost civilizations – making their teamwork highly entertaining amidst thrilling escapades on mystical islands.

6) Fairy Tail - Crunchyroll

Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures / Satelight)

Fairy Tail focuses on Celestial wizard Lucy Heartfilia, who joins the rowdy mage guild – Fairy Tail. She partners with pyrokinetic mage Natsu Dragneel, whose foster father Igneel, the fire dragon King, mysteriously disappeared years ago. This mystical anime enchants viewers through its wide array of magic abilities utilized in combat against dark forces threatening the kingdom of Fiore.

Furthermore, Natsu’s backstory as a dragon’s apprentice learning ancient abilities mirrors Goku’s Saiyan heritage, though their stories differ in the specifics of training and development. These parallels combined with slick fight scenes with effects like fire, ice, and wind make Fairy Tail extremely gratifying.

7) Bleach - Crunchyroll

Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach begins when high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki obtains the abilities of a soul reaper and must guide good spirits to the afterlife while cleansing evil ones threatening the living.

His encounters with an expanding roster of spiritually empowered allies and enemies soon escalate into an epic conflict against the malevolent Sōsuke Aizen, who covets a divine artifact for machinations threatening both worlds.

Bleach stands out for its blend of dark mythos regarding life and death with slick character designs drawing from Japanese folklore. Ichigo also goes through extensive training to control his emerging strength, reminiscent of Goku’s continual self-betterment through fighting stronger opponents in Dragon Ball Daima.

8) Yu Yu Hakusho - Netflix

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Pierrot)

From the legendary creator Yoshihiro Togashi of Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho focuses on the delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who unexpectedly becomes Earth’s Spirit Detective after dying while saving someone. As penance, he solves supernatural cases fighting demons threatening humanity.

Notably, Yusuke’s spiritual evolution through death and subsequent resurrection enables him to unlock immense power fueled by his human emotions and hot-blooded fighting spirit, similar to Goku’s innate Saiyan instincts in Dragon Ball Daima.

Furthermore, supporting characters like the intellectual Kurama and brute fighter Kuwabara make Yu Yu Hakusho thoroughly enjoyable whether showcasing slick combat, crime investigation, or even satirizing high school tropes - making it age like fine wine.

9) Attack on Titan - Crunchyroll

Erin from Attack on Titan- The Final Chapter (Image via MAPPA)

In an apocalyptic world where remnants of humanity survive through cities protected by enormous walls, titans – gargantuan humanoid monsters – thrive beyond, ready to devour humans.

Determined to retaliate after the titans breach the walls and cause devastation is hotheaded soldier Eren Yeager, who discovers he can transform into a titan himself to fight them. This dark fantasy has a gift for dropping narrative bombshells, changing the audience's perception of ongoing events every season.

Like Dragon Ball Daima's penchant for upending power levels through transformations, Attack on Titan keeps raising stakes through new enemy reveals and backstory expansions, adding complexity to initially simple dynamics between humans and titans.

10) Seven Deadly Sins - Netflix

Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures / Studio Deen)

When an inexplicable coup occurs in the kingdom of Liones, Princess Elizabeth ventures out to locate the Seven Deadly Sins – an infamous order of legendary knights convicted of treason before the takeover despite being heroes formerly revered by citizens.

This action-packed fantasy excels through its compelling lore based on legends, enhanced by spectacular fights with special effects and sound design selling every earth-shattering impact.

Furthermore, every Sin has a unique power reminiscent of techniques from Dragon Ball Daima, as well as distinct personalities guaranteeing both thrilling battles and hilarious interactions in equal measure.

Conclusion

Dragon Ball Daima’s premise opens amazing storytelling avenues for Goku and his friends to rediscover their powers and unity while facing formidable villains from the Demon Realm.

With powerful thematic elements combined with creative world-building and visual razzmatazz, these shows promise to satisfy your cosmic battle and coming-of-age cravings. Fans can watch Dragon Ball Daima on Crunchyroll and Netflix for the latest episodes.

