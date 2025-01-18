Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 will air on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The most recent episode featured Goku and his friends managing to reach the First Demon Realm thanks to Neva's magic while also getting attacked from the get-go by King Gomah's men, ending the installment with that cliffhanger.

This episode also featured the introduction of the First Demon Realm's elite guard, the Gendarmerie Force, and their antics, which was evidenced during an interaction with Majin Duu and Majin Kuu. Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 is bound to begin the main party's conflict with King Gomah's army and also show a teaser of the Third Evil Eye, as evidenced by the previews.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 release date and time

Goku after trying to bypass the shield in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 will be released on January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. Below are the release times for various regions and their respective time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday January 25, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 15?

Vegeta and Bulma as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The streaming services require a subscription fee to access its content, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Recap of episode 14

The party in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The episode starts with King Gomah concerned regarding Goku's party's possible entrance into the First Demon Realm, which is why he asks Degesu to call forth the realm's elite warriors, the Gendarmerie Force. This moment highlights the Sentai-inspired influence of these warriors while also showing some comedic moments.

As this is happening, the party's ship reaches the Warp-sama but they realize that it has been shut down by Gomah. The entrance to the First Demon Realm is protected by a magic shield that electrocutes Goku the moment he tries to touch it, which results in Neva using his magic to break the spell. It turns out, as per Piccolo's analysis, that Neva was the one who created the shield to begin with, something Neva confirms and says he did to protect the people of his realm.

There is a scene in this portion of the episode where the Gendarmerie Force goes to buy candies and ends up meeting Majin Kuu and Majin Duu, although this seems to be building something for the future. Be that as it may, the final portion of the episode has the party jumping from the ship as they enter the First Demon Realm and getting attacked by Gomah's soldiers.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 15? (speculative)

Dabura as seen in the teaser of the next episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 is very likely to show Goku's party fighting with King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm and is also bound to provide information regarding the Third Evil Eye and Dabura, as shown in the previews. Moreover, Dr. Arinsu was shown aware of the main cast's entrance into the First Demon Realm, so that is probably something that is going to be addressed as well.

