Dragon Ball Daima episode 14: The new "Ginyu Force" appears as Goku and Co invade the First Demon Realm

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 14, the anime saw King Gomah and Degesu prepare for Goku and Co's possible invasion of the First Demon Realm. Elsewhere, just as Goku and his group realized that Warp-sama had been shut down, Neva stepped forward to shut down the shield between the three Demon Realm tunnels.

The previous episode saw King Gomah ask Degesu to shut down Warp-sama. While he was hesitant, he followed the Supreme Demon King's orders. Elsewhere, Goku and Co. were forced to crash land on Planet Mega, a world filled with mega-sized people. While the group faced some trouble, they got away in time.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14: The Special Gendarmerie Force prepares to face Goku and Co.

Panzy as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 14

Dragon Ball Daima episode 14, titled Taboo, opened with Panzy calling back home to update her father on their progress. While King Kadan was busy stealing a ship to come meet her daughter, Panzy relayed to him that he need not join them. Hearing the conversation, Bulma offered Panzy some ships in exchange for Majilite.

The anime then switched its focus to King Gomah and Degesu as the Supreme Demon King asked his attendant to arrange for the Special Gendarmerie Force. The special force consisted of Captain Kadem, Danima, Hillia, Mashim, and Gaimoi and it was very reminiscent of the Ginyu Force as their introduction also featured special poses.

Special Gendarmerie Force as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 14

While Gomah found them intolerable, he expected them to stop Goku and others, fighters capable of defeating Majin Buu and Tamagami. The Special Gendarmerie Force thought that the Supreme Demon King and Degesu were joking, but as fans would know, that was far from any joke. Nevertheless, the Gendarmerie switched their focus to snacks.

Moments later, the anime shed light on Son Goku and his group as they realized that King Gomah had shut down Warp-sama. Goku tried checking how the shield protected the tunnel to the First Demon Realm. Unfortunately, this check proved fatal as Son Goku got heavily electrocuted, causing him to fall off the plane.

Neva as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 14

That's when Neva stepped up as he stated it was time to air out the Demon Realm. Right after, Neva started repeatedly chanting a magic spell, causing the shields to both First and Third Demon Realm to come undone. As revealed by him, he was responsible for creating the shields in the first place.

In the past, Majin from both the First and Third Demon Realm used to infiltrate the Second Demon Realm, forcing the Namekians to restrict entry to the realm and later leave the same.

In the meantime, the Special Gendarmerie Force happened to run into Majin Kuu and Duu at the palace convenience store. Surprisingly, they went separate ways on a good note.

Majin Kuu and Duu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 14

As for Goku and others, while they succeeded in invading the First Demon Realm, they had to abandon their plane and start flying. That's when Gendarmerie footsoldiers spotted them and realized that the tunnel shields had been disabled. Just as King Gomah found out about this development, he launched a full-scale attack against Goku and his friends.

