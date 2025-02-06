Why is Dende a baby in Dragon Ball Daima? Explained

Why is Dende a baby in Dragon Ball Daima? is one of the most important questions in this series since the bulk of the story revolves around that. It shows one of the variables of the wish King Gomah and Degesu made at the beginning of the series, to the point that is understandable that some fans are confused.

Dende was turned into a baby in Dragon Ball Daima because King Gomah and Degesu from the Demon Realm asked the Dragon Balls to turn Goku and his friends into kids. Meanwhile, the Namekian got even younger because of his age. He was then captured by the two villains and the protagonist and his friends had to go there to save him, which is the main conflict of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Why Dende transformed in Dragon Ball Daima, explained

Baby Dende as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Once Goku, Vegeta, Mr. Satan, and others managed to defeat Majin Buu, it was shown in Daima that King Gomah and Degesu witnessed that event from the Demon Realm and grew scared of them. This was emphasized by Dr. Arinsu, who told them that they could invade them at any given time and should come up with a plan to deal with this situation.

That is how Gomah and Degesu, while taking with them the older Namekian named Neva, went to Earth and gathered the Dragon Balls from that planet to wish for Goku and his friends to be turned into kids since they can't wish for their lives to be taken. Since Dende is younger than a lot of people in the cast, he was turned into a baby instead.

Dende's role in Daima (so far)

Baby Dende as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

It is easy to see why the question about Dende being a baby in Dragon Ball Daima is popping up online currently. It is understandable given the context of the series and how that influences the events moving forward. His role is quite prominent since Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Shin, and Bulma went to the Demon Realm to rescue him.

The reason Gomah chose to take Dende with him to the Demon Realm was to raise him and make him create new Dragon Balls since the ones in their world are guarded by the three Tamagamis. Therefore, he wanted to raise this Namekian since Neva wasn't going to give him the orbs on his own accord, so Dende was the best next thing for him.

When it comes to his actions in the series, Dende has been a bystander throughout the events of the anime thus far. That being said, he was recently saved in episode 16 by Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Shin, Glorio, and Panzy from Degesu. However, he is only a character who has to be saved.

Final thoughts

Why is Dende a baby in Dragon Ball Daima? is a key question that has to be answered to understand the main focus of the series and what drives the plot forward. He was one of the several members of the main cast that was turned into kids by Gomah and was kidnapped by him, leading the protagonists to save him.

