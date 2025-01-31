Dragon Ball Daima episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 will air on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. In the most recent episode, Goku and his friends manage to reach King Gomah's castle in the First Demon Realm and defeat the latter's elite guard while also saving Dende from Degesu's hands, trapping Shin's brother in the process.

This episode also sets up the possible confrontation of Goku and his friends against Dr. Arinsu's Majin Kuu and Majin Duu, with King Gomah using the Third Evil Eye and getting a massive power-up. Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 will likely focus on the main party's battle with the two Majin brothers and establish what King Gomah will do with these new abilities.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 release date and time

Degesu threatening Dende in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 will be released on February 7, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. Below is the release schedule for various regions and their respective time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday February 7, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday February 7, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday February 7, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday February 7, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday February 7, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday February 7, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday February 7, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 8, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 17?

Dr. Arinsu in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans in Japan can watch Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 on Fuji TV, and international fans can access the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The streaming services require a subscription fee to access its content, with Crunchyroll simulcasting the series.

Recap of episode 16

Gomah's castle in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The latest episode continues with Goku's party dealing with King Gomah's army as they wander in the First Demon Realm, with Vegeta making quick work of the elite guard earlier in the most recent installment. As they enter the castle, Goku, Shin, Vegeta, and Piccolo decide to go on their own, although Panzy decides to follow them as a support.

The next portion of the episode features the girl who got Hybis' belt, walking through the castle to hand it over to Degesu as the latter takes Dende hostage and tries to walk away. However, he is stopped by Goku, Vegeta, Shin, and Piccolo as they engage in a short conflict, with Glorio saving the day and getting the Glind captured.

During this portion of the episode, the party decides to go to the plaza where Tamagami Number One is and get the final Dragon Ball. Still, they are met by Dr. Arinsu, Majin Kuu, and Majin Duu, with the preview of the next installment revealing they are going to fight. As all this is happening, King Gomah gets the Third Evil Eye from the girl and goes to great lengths to use it, becoming a massive monster.

What to expect in Dragon Ball Daima episode 17? (Speculative)

Goku fighting Majin Duu in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 17 is expected to show Goku's party fighting the likes of Majin Duu and Majin Kuu in King Gomah's castle. The preview of the next installment already features the protagonist, Vegeta, and Piccolo fighting them with the support of Shin and Glorio, with also the First Demon Realm covered in shadows.

