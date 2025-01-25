Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 review: A nice setup for the final confrontation

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 aired on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This episode mostly focused on the party reaching the First Demon Realm and dealing with King Gomah's soldiers as the audience is introduced to the backstory of the Third Evil Eye.

This Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 review analyzes the anime’s storyline, production quality, casting choices, and other elements. This article will review the series' progression and conclude whether it does justice to the legacy of author Akira Toriyama and the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author’s opinions.

Reviewing Dragon Ball Daima episode 15

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: A brief synopsis

Dabura as seen in the flashback (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 starts with Goku's party as they enter the First Demon Realm and have to deal with King Gomah's soldiers, who have guns that can paralyze the targets. This is also when it is revealed to Gomah and Degesu that Hybis has the Third Evil Eye, with the former telling the latter to go get it.

Then there is a flashback explaining that the Third Evil Eye can grant people a lot of power, with Dabura stealing it from his father Abura, only for the thief to die in the Third Demon Realm and Hybis picking it up many years later. There is also a scene of Arinsu, with Majin Duu and Majin Kuu sleeping, stating that the current events are going according to her plan.

The last part of Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 has Vegeta, Goku, and the rest of the party fighting Gomah's army while Hybis exchanges his belt with the Eye for a hat with a mysterious woman. Ultimately, the party is aided by Panzy's father and his soldiers, with them now having an opening to reach the castle.

Narrative review of Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: The plot is developed and the series is all the better for it

Goku in battle as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 was a step in the right direction for the series when considering the somewhat strong decline that was episodes 13 and 14 after Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 moment. A lot of people have criticized the slow pace of the series and how several episodes tended to meander. However, the latest episode set up the final clash since Goku's party is heading to Gomah's castle and the Evil Eye has also had the backstory it needed.

As mentioned in every single review, Toei Animation continues to deliver the most consistently good-looking anime in their catalog in recent years. The fighting sequences, the setting, and the visuals remain as stunning as ever, although perhaps some moments in this episode lacked a bit of punch.

It seems that the series's adventurous nature is now bound to focus on the action side of things, although the false tension developed in this episode isn't a welcomed choice. When considering how powerful Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo are, the enemies' guns shouldn't have been an issue for them, which, in a way, breaks the immersion of the conflict because the story wants the viewer to be concerned for them.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15: Reviewing the production, animation, soundtracks, and voice acting

Panzy and her father as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Toei Animation).

The voice actors continue to deliver high-quality performances, shown throughout the interactions. It is difficult to highlight a particular performance at the moment beyond the fact that this continues to be an amazing cast of voice actors with a lot of experience in the medium.

The animation continues to be a strong point of the anime, especially the fighting sequences and movements. A very good example of this is the dark and heated setting of the battlefield, which provides a great atmosphere for what seems to be the beginning of the final fight of the series.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Daima episode 15 made a very good step in the right direction by upping the ante with a battle and setting up the stage for the final showdown of the series. Moreover, it also provided a backstory for the Third Evil Eye and everything is set for Goku's party to rescue Dende.

