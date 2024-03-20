"Best case scenario": Dragon Ball fans come around on Akio Iyoku following Akira Toriyama's death

Akio Iyoku, the Executive Producer of the iconic Dragon Ball series, has been the front and center of the infamous controversy surrounding Dragon Ball DAIMA's promotion a few months ago, where fans had strongly expressed their displeasure towards his vision for the franchise.

Furthermore, the news of Iyoku remaining in control of the franchise for the next 10 years was met with mixed reactions as well. However, it seems like the Dragon Ball fandom have finally started to come around on Iyoku following Akira Toriyama's death, as they are recognizing Iyoku's contributions to the franchise and his ability to propel it to new heights.

Dragon Ball fans are starting to believe in Akio Iyoku's ability to lead the franchise

When Akio Iyoku's 10-year plan was first announced, many fans were seemingly worried about the franchise's future. Their concerns were mostly a result of Iyoku's promotion of Dragon Ball DAIMA, where he focused on the very aspect of the series that was disliked by fans, i.e., the plot being extremely similar to Dragon Ball GT.

As such, Iyoku's announcement left a lot of fans disappointed with the premise of the series, which they perceived as nothing more than a rehash of an existing series. All hope seemed lost for the franchise following the creator Akira Toriyama's untimely demise, which left an unfillable void in the manga industry.

However, fans are slowly starting to show more faith in Iyoku, and they are reflecting on the announcement of his 10-year plan with more optimism.

Considering that he was previously Toriyama's Right Hand Man for the franchise, fans are hoping that he will continue the legacy of Toriyama's magnum opus.

Fans react positively to Akio Iyoku's tenure as Executive Producer

With Akio Iyoku promising 10 more years of fan-favorite characters like Goku, Vegeta, and other Z fighters continuing their epic battles and adventures, fans have finally started to cast aside their doubts and skepticism. They are now looking forward to seeing how Iyoku can further elevate the franchise to greater heights.

Although fans were initially worried that Iyoku's handling of the DAIMA promotion was indicative of the future of the franchise as a whole, they have started to steer away from their preconceived notion. They are now considering Iyoku's tenure as the Executive Producer as the 'best case scenario.'

Fans can rest assured that their favorite series is in good hands, considering that Toriyama entrusted Iyoku to carry on the legacy of his work.

Final thoughts

Akio Iyoku has been an extremely crucial part of the Dragon Ball franchise. He has significantly contributed to the franchise's success, as the series gained new life under his direction, attracting recent and longtime fans.

His commitment to improving the series' global reputation and crafting quality tales has been pivotal to the series' growth and ongoing achievements. As such, fans can look forward to witnessing fresh story arcs, movies, spin-offs, and games from the Dragon Ball franchise till 2034 and beyond.

