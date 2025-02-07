Ameku M.D. novels to receive live-action television adaptation

Friday, February 7, 2025 saw Ameku M.D. author Mikito Chinen announced via their personal X (formerly Twitter) account that the novels would be adapted into a live-action television series. The cast and broadcast information for the live-action television anime series will be revealed at a later date, with no other significant information shared at the time of initial announcement.

However, it’s expected that additional news on the live-action Ameku M.D. production will come before the year’s end given the timing of this initial production announcement. At the very least, fans can likely expect no additional news on the live-action series until the currently airing television anime adaptation of the series concludes.

As mentioned above, no other information on the live-action television anime adaptation of the Ameku M.D. novels has been revealed as of this article’s writing. Chinen’s X post also lacked any additional information, instead thanking fans for their support and asking them to look forward to the production’s next announcements. Chinen’s post also shared no promotional material for the live-action adaptation, instead using the anime’s key visuals.

Likewise, no rumors are currently being circulated with regards to any significant information on the live-action television adaptation. While there are some Japanese fans speculating this information online, there are no signs of this being anything but speculation as of this article’s writing. As mentioned above, fans can expect the next significant update on the production to come sometime this calendar year given currently available information.

The Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective medical mystery novels first began in 2014, and were published by Shinchosa until 2022. In 2023, the series switched publishers to Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, who still publishes them today. The novels have been collected into 13 volumes in the original edition, and 16 volumes in the “new edition.” As of this article’s writing, none of the volumes from either edition have been officially translate into and released in English.

A manga adaptation from illustrator Hiroki Ohara published by Shinchosa in its Monthly Comic @ Brunch magazine began in April 2016, and ended in March 2018. The seinen-aimed manga was collected into four compilation volumes, which have also yet to be officially translated and released in English. A spinoff manga by illustrator Eri Takenashi began in September 2024 in Kodansha’s Good! Afternoon magazine, and is still ongoing today with one compilation volume.

A television anime adaptation of the novels produced by Project No.9 studios began in January 2025. While still ongoing, the series has definitively become one of the most popular offerings of the Winter 2025 season. As of this article’s writing, no official news or rumors of a sequel series to the anime adaptation are currently available.

