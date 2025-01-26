Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 is scheduled to air on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. For international viewers, the episode will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Episode 4 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime saw the series delving into yet another supernatural case of curses. In this episode, Takao Ameku, and her team from Tenikai General Hospital investigated a bizarre case related to curses and the grave of exorcists from the Heian period.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday January 29, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5

Expand Tweet

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 recap

Takao Ameku as seen in the anime (image via Project No.9)

Episode 4 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, titled Spontaneous Human Combustion, started with Takao Ameku and her subordinate, Yu Takahanashi, visiting the home of a renowned historian named Muneharu Murota— who had apparently fallen victim to a curse placed upon him by Enzo Ashiya, an omnyoji (exorcist) from the Heian period.

Apparently, Murota and his team of researchers recently came across the grave of Enzo Ashiya. However, investigating the grave came at a cost, since Murota and Masaki Ikari— a colleague who entered the grave with him— both fell ill shortly afterwards.

As such, Murota decided to reach out to Takao Ameku and Yu Takahanashi, so that they could solve and hopefully uplift the curse of Enzo Ashiya.

A still from episode 4 (image via Project No.9)

After learning all the details regarding Murota and Ikari's illnesses, Takao Ameku asked Aoi Kuramoto— Murota's assistant— to accompany her and Yu Takahanashi to Enzo Ashiya's grave. Although they initially faced some troubles, Takao and her team eventually managed to enter the grave.

Following this, Takao extracted some samples from Enzo Ashiya's corpse, upon studying which she came to a definite conclusion about Murota and Ikari's illnesses.

After successfully diagnosing them, Takao and her team managed to get Ikari and Murota to the hospital, where they immediately began their treatment. However, at the end of the episode, Aoi Kuramoto seemingly met a horrifying end after being ignited on fire out of nowhere, giving a whole new meaning to the episode's title.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5

Following the events of episode 4, fans can expect Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 5 to feature Takao and Takahanashi investigating the mysterious death of Aoi Kuramoto.

This could indicate that the curse of Enzo may not have been completely lifted after all.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback