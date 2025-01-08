Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 is scheduled to air on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese television channels. The episode will also be available to stream online on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Episode 3 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime focused on a brand new story arc, in which a girl jumped onto train tracks after watching an alleged "cursed video". As a result, she was admitted to a psychiatric ward.

However, her twin sister refused to accept the diagnosis of attempted suicide, believing the cause to be nothing more than the cursed video. Only Takao Ameku believed in the girl's story and started her investigation into the matter.

Note: the article contains spoilers for the series.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 7 am Central Standard Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 9 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday January 15, 2025 11 pm

Where to watch Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TOKYO MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, Chukyo Television, Yomiuri TV, and Animax.

Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on distribution platforms like U-NEXT, Unlimited Anime, Anime Times, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and others.

As for viewers worldwide, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 3 recap

Manatsu Kimura as seen in episode 3 (image via Project No.9)

Episode 3 of Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime, titled Into the Spell of Shimmering Light, focused on the case of a cursed video that allegedly led people to commit suicide.

The episode started off with two twin sisters, Mafuyu and Manatsu Kimura, watching the said cursed video at a platform while waiting for their train, which led Mafuyu to jump in front of the coming train. While she ended up surviving the encounter with no major injuries, she was admitted into the psychiatric ward of Tenikai General Hospital, where she was diagnosed with attempted suicide.

Junko Sumida, the Head of the Psychiatry Department, completely disregarded Manatsu's claims that her sister's attempted suicide was because of the cursed video they watched. Fortunately, Takao Ameku, the Head of the General Diagnosis Department, took a special interest in the case after hearing Manatsu's story.

Takao Ameku as seen in episode 3 (image via Project No.9)

Takao claimed to believe Manatsu's claim about the cursed video, following which she watched the video herself with Yu Takanashi. However, upon viewing it, Takao realized that it was nothing more than a subliminal video, which consisted of flashy lighting and grotesque images of corpses and torture devices.

That said, upon hearing that Manatsu tried to commit suicide after watching the video again, Takao came to a startling realization. After gathering the twin sisters, their mother, Junko Sumida, and Yu Takanashi in one place, Takao conducted an experiment, where she exposed the twins to a similar flashy lighting they saw in the video. This caused the twins to enter into a trance-like state, causing them to walk forward aimlessly.

With this, Takao was able to successfully diagnose that the twins were suffering from epilepsy, a neurological disorder that causes convulsions, loss of consciousness, and hallucinations. Given that one of the triggers of epilepsy is light stimulation, Takao claimed that the flashy lighting in the cursed video caused the twins to enter into epileptic seizures, while also factoring in their respective stress levels. The climactic episode thus came to an end with another successful diagnosis by the genius doctor-detective, Takao Ameku.

What to expect from Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4

Following the events of episode 3, fans can expect Ameku Takao's Detective Karte episode 4 to feature a strange and mysterious new case for the doctor-detective Takao Ameku, the teaser of which was shown at the end of the episode.

