'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 officially announced

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 has been confirmed this Monday, March 25, 2024, after the twelfth and final episode of the first season came out this week. This was confirmed on the official website of this fantasy comedy, with a key visual and a new promotional video to give the audience the news.

While 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 has already been revealed to take place, the first one barely came out on January 8 and was shown on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan while Crunchyroll streamed it for international audiences. The manga written by Robinson Haruhara and drawn by Hirakei started publication in April 2019 on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ service in Japan, although there are no more details of the second season beyond the announcement.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 was confirmed through the anime's official website

The official website of this Pine Jam production has confirmed that 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 is going to take place, right after the first one ended this Monday with the twelfth episode. There is no further information regarding the second season, although most viewers of the series have speculated that Pine Jam is going to continue as the studio, and the same goes for the creative staff.

Some of the most prominent individuals involved in the project were director Yōko Kanemori, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, who is in charge of writing the scripts, Toshiya Kōno and Satoshi Furuhashi, who did the character designs, and Masaru Yokoyama, who was the composer of the music. 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 is very likely to continue with this creative team.

When it comes to the opening of the anime, the band shallm performs the song Massakasa Magic! and the group LEEVELLES performs the ending theme song Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku.

The Premise of the Series

The story takes place in a fantasy setting where the people of the Imperial Army are waging war against the Hell-Hordes, with the former's princess, the title character, being kidnapped by the latter. While they want to get information out of her, conventional torture is not allowed within this kingdom, so they decide to do a lot of unconventional tactics to "break" her.

This includes several comedic moments, such as tempting her with food since she is a huge fan of eating. However, as the story progresses, the plot adds a lot more characters and the plot begins to take another shape.

