'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12 will be released on March 26, 2024, marking the end of the anime series. Episode 11 mainly adapted chapters 82 and 83 of the manga. The series hasn't been renewed for a second season but there is enough material in the manga for another installment.

The ongoing manga currently has a total of 227 chapters and the manga follows a weekly release schedule. It is currently available for readers on Shueisha's MangaPLUS platform. Currently, no preview for 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12 has been revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess series.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12: Release date and time for all regions

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12 is set to be released in Japan at 12 am JST on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. It is scheduled to air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan.

The comedy anime is available on Crunchyroll and can also be accessed on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel (for subscribed members only).

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am, Monday, March 25 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am, Monday, March 25 British Summer Time 3:00 pm, Monday, March 25 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm, Monday, March 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, March 25 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Monday, March 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, March 26

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 11 recap

Small Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

'Tis Time For "Torture," Princess episode 11 starts off with the princess' torture session with Beast Tamer Krall. This time, Krall simply used a dog and its adorable nature to appeal to the princess. But Krall then hands the princess a ball and makes her play 'catch' with the dog. Naturally, without much delay, the princess caves in and reveals a secret in the form of a hand-drawn map of the empire's hidden passageways.

The next torture session starts after a magic spell in the demon kingdom backfires and turns every single person in the demon kingdom (other than the princess) into a child. A small Torture Tortura eventually comes to "Torture" the princess by coercing her with candies.

School Girl Torture Tortura as shown in the anime (Image via PINE JAM)

The princess is eventually overwhelmed by the cuteness of a child Torture Tortura and caves in. The princess then reveals the fact that the empire employs a secret order of knights to protect them, all while she observes a young Tortura enjoying candy.

The next torture session is undertaken by a schoolgirl Tortura who is slowly recovering from an age-reversing spell. The schoolgirl reveals how her cooking skills were also gone due to the spell and how her torture attempt with Meat and potato stew wouldn't be good. The Princess eventually eats the meat and potato stew and encourages the schoolgirl Torture Tortura and gives her confidence.

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess episode 12: What to expect?

'Tis Time For "Torture," Princess episode 12 will also most likely revolve around "Master Mama." As the anime continues with the episodic format, fans will have to consult the manga to gain an idea of the coherent plot.

The pacing of the anime series has been irregular, but episode 12 will mostly depict the Demon World martial arts tournament where the princess will have a chance to earn her freedom.