Zenshu episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 4 is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

The focus of episode 3 of the Zenshu anime shifted to a Harvest Festival that was being held in the Last Town. Therefore, it had a much more relaxed pacing than the previous episodes. The episode also saw the introduction of Destiny, the daughter of the town's mayor. She was supposed to fall in love with Luke Braveheart based on the events of the original story. However, their fate started changing gradually due to Natsuko's presence.

Zenshu episode 4 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 4 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday January 26, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday January 26, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday January 26, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday January 26, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 4

Zenshu episode 4 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms like DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and many more.

Japanese viewers can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers worldwide, Zenshu episode 4 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 3 recap

Natsuko and Memmeln, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Zenshu episode 3, titled Destiny, began with Natsuko Hirose recapping the events of the first two episodes. Then, a Harvest Festival officially kicked off in the Last Town to celebrate the Nine Soldiers' victory against the Voids. Although Luke Braveheart wanted to skip the festivities to prepare for the Void's next attack, Natsuko and Unio convinced him to take things slow.

The major highlight of the episode came when Luke stumbled across Destiny Heartwarming, the original heroine of A Tale of Perishing and Luke's main romantic interest from the original story. As the two visibly became infatuated with each other at first sight, Natsuko pondered on Destiny's character and how she was the only one who could make Luke laugh from the bottom of his heart.

Luke and Destiny in Zenshu episode 3 (image via MAPPA)

In the latter half of the episode, a surprise Void attack took Natsuko and the residents of the Last Town by surprise. According to Natsuko, there wasn't supposed to be another attack, at least for a month. However, the Void managed to sneak into the Last Town by disguising itself as the town priest.

The giant Void monster initially overpowered Luke and his team. However, Natsuko turned the tide by using her animator powers to create a powerful hero named Serval Cat Mask, who dominated the Void monster and defeated it effortlessly in combat.

However, Natsuko fainted after using her powers again, after which she woke up three days later. Upon waking up, she was amazed to see that Destiny had officially joined their team, which added a newfound shine to the already chaotic group. With this, the episode ended.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 4

Following the events of episode 3, fans can expect Zenshu episode 4 to focus more on Destiny and her interactions with her new team. Since episode 3 had a slower pace than the previous two, fans can expect Zenshu episode 4 to feature battles with higher stakes.

