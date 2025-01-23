I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 will be released on January 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST. It will be one of the few fanservice-heavy animes to air during Winter 2025. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode.
The series will mainly adopt the I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet light novel. It has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading the manga. The series is being produced by Studio Zero-G and Saber Works.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5.
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5: Release date and time
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 is scheduled for a release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, January 25, 2024, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously. The streaming times in various time zones are:
Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5?
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available for Japanese audiences on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. The series will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for international audiences.
Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 4
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth Episode 4 started with Tama transforming into his Behemoth form to engage the Earth Dragon in a showdown. Although the Earth Dragon had previously served as Tama's strongest opponent, it couldn't stand a chance against his Behemoth form and was quickly defeated.
Soon after the dragon's defeat, Tama reverted to his cat form, much to his own surprise. The episode then cuts to Tama, who had arrived at Aria's location along with the Earth Dragon's corpse. The corpse was then used to make an antidote for Aria.
Aria and Tama took a break after the intense fight with the demon army and Earth Dragon. Later, Aria, Tama, and Vulcan later re-entered a nearby dungeon to test their new adventure gear, only to come across the Earth Dragon that Tama had previously killed.
The Earth Dragon had reincarnated in the form of a human woman and was now after Tama. The episode ended with the Earth Dragon joining Aria and her party under her new name, Stella.
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5: What to expect?
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 5 will focus on Tama, Aria, and Vulcan's new life alongside Stella, the reincarnated Earth Dragon. Although the hinted showdown between the Earth Dragon and Tama lasted only a few seconds, a more fight-heavy sequence can be expected in episode 5.
