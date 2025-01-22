BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 is scheduled to air on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television channels. International viewers can stream the episode online on Netflix.

Episode 2 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime saw the aftermath of the previous episode, where Ranmaru visited Aoi Shinozuka, the girl Rihito had a crush on, to interfere in his love life. The episode also saw a surprising turn of events as Aoi visited the bathhouse owned by Rihito's father, where Ranmaru works as a live-in worker.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 is slated to be released in Japan on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 25, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday January 25, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 25, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 25, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. To be precise, it will be aired on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 will be available to stream online on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 recap

Ranmaru as seen in the anime (image via Studio Gaina)

Episode 2 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime picked up from the previous episode's events, where Ranmaru Mori visited Aoi Shinozuka's home to confirm that she has fallen for Rihito.

To his surprise, Aoi claimed she had no romantic feelings for Rihito and only saw him as a kind and genuine person. However, Ranmaru's visit had the opposite effect on Aoi. By the end of their brief encounter, she was enchanted by him instead of realizing her love for Rihito.

The next day, Ranmaru went on a recon mission to shadow Aoi and Rihito, only to find them being harassed by some delinquents on their way back from school. Although Rihito got severely beaten up, he protected Aoi from the delinquents, which deeply impressed Ranmaru. Realizing that Rihito was maturing as a person because of Aoi, Ranmaru decided to let her live.

Rihito, as seen in the anime (image via Gaina)

After Rihito returned from school, he confided in Ranmaru about the day's events and how he managed to get Aoi's number, much to Ranmaru's dismay. However, things took a drastic turn when Aoi walked into Koi Bathhouse and instantly recognized Ranmaru as the vampire who visited her the other night.

This led to a hilarious exchange between Aoi, Rihito, and Ranmaru. The vampire managed to save his skin by convincing Aoi that she must have seen him in a dream. Rihitio, on the other hand, was convinced that Aoi's visit to their bathhouse must be destiny.

In the episode's closing moments, Aoi was seen walking down a dark street at night. All of a sudden, she felt the presence of a stalker, who turned out to be a notorious nudist. After Aoi fainted at the sight of him, the man slowly crept up to her and claimed that he would take her home. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3

Following the events of episode 2, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 3 to start off with Ranmaru saving Aoi from her attacker, given that he was shown to be on a hunt for the blood of criminals that night.

