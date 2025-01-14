BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 is scheduled to air on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television channels. International viewers can stream the episode online on Netflix.

The anime adaptation of Hiromasa Okujima's BabanBabanBan Vampire manga series was undoubtedly one of the ongoing Winter 2025 season's most intriguing releases. It introduced audiences to Ranmaru Mori, a 450-year-old vampire who has worked at a renowned public bathhouse as a live-in employee for 10 years, while also secretly aiming to taste the blood of Rihito Tatsuno, the bathhouse owner's son.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 is slated to be released in Japan on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 18, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday January 18, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 18, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2?

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 is set to be released in Japan on the television channel TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. To be precise, it will be aired on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.

As for international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 will be available to stream online on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 1 recap

Ranmaru as seen in the anime (image via Studio Gaina)

Episode 1 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime, titled The Bathhouse Vampire, starts with a monologue from Ranmaru Mori, a live-in worker at Koi Bathhouse. Apart from being a bathhouse worker during the day, Ranmaru is a 450-year-old vampire who hunts down criminals for their blood at night. He does this to blend in with human society since he views criminals as unnecessary to society.

For the past 10 years, Ranmaru has worked at the bathhouse for one reason—to taste the "unsullied" blood of the 15-year-old son of the bathhouse owner, Rihito Tatsuno, when he turns 18. Apparently, tasting the blood of 18-year-old virgin boys was Ranmaru's preference, which is something he described in great detail.

This was the only reason Ranmaru worked at the bathhouse for this long, that too, almost for free. However, his plans are thrown into jeopardy when Rihito falls in love with a girl he bumped into on the first day of his high school life. To ensure that Rihito remains a virgin till he turns 18, Ranmaru begins "Operation Virginity Loss Prevention."

Rihito Tatsuno as seen in the anime (image via Studio Gaina)

That said, his plan falls apart pretty quickly, especially since Rihito's father seemed supportive of his son falling in love and even joked about it, which led Ranmaru to crash out in anger.

As he eventually realizes the genuineness of Rihito's feelings, Ranmaru decides to pretend to help him with his infatuation, while simultaneously trying to ensure Rihito remains pure till he turns 18.

The episode concludes with Ranmaru visiting the girl, Aoi Shinozuka's home. He reveals that he is a vampire and asks if she fell in love that day, which he assumes she had. To Ranmaru's surprise, Aoi claims that she isn't in love, which seemingly complicates matters for him.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2? (speculative)

Following the events of episode 1, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 2 to continue from where the first episode left off, with Aoi claiming that she hasn't fallen in love with Rihito, which would undoubtedly throw another wrench in Ranmaru's plans.

