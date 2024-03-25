10 monster anime to watch before Kaiju No. 8 anime drops

As anticipation builds for the monster anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8, a riveting manga featuring humans combating enormous beasts, now is the ideal moment to explore other captivating monster anime. If you like stories with massive creatures, brave battles, and rich plots, you're going to enjoy this.

Here is a compilation of 10 monster anime series worth taking a look at before Kaiju No. 8 makes its spectacular entrance.

Top 10 Monster Anime Watch before Kaiju No.8 releases

1. Attack on Titan

AOT is a japanese dark fantasy monster anime series (Image via Wit Studio)

This anime reshapes the lines dividing humans and their formidable foes, the Titans. Its gripping action scenes and emotionally charged narrative highlights the themes of survival and resilience.

Beyond the exhilarating encounters, Attack on Titan delves into complex issues like liberty, suppression, and the perpetual cycles of retaliation. With its detailed storyline and character evolution, it stands as a pioneering series that extends the boundaries of the monster genre.

2. Parasyte: The Maxim

Patasyte: The Maxim - Monster manga series written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Parasyte: The Maxim provides not just gripping and intense combat visuals but also prompts deep reflection on harmonious living and our role within nature. Shinichi's progressive change in body and mind as he contends with his human essence, crafts an engaging storyline.

This monster anime series skillfully conceals the distinction between hunter and hunted, challenging viewers to contemplate the true nature of monsters.

3. Tokyo Ghoul

'Written and illustrated by Sui Ishida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At its heart, Tokyo Ghoul tells a poignant story about identity and the quest for acceptance in a society quick to fear the unknown. Kaneki's transformation from an innocent college student to a formidable ghoul is marked by adversity, deception, and self-discovery.

The anime examines issues of social exile and the intrinsic violence in suppressing one's true self, offering a deep and visually captivating dive into the more sombre facets of society and individuality.

4. Godzilla Singular Point

Japanese monster anime series directed by Atsushi Takahashi and written by Toh EnJoe (Image via Bones and Orange Studio)

Godzilla Singular Point presents a new angle on the legendary Godzilla series, blending classic kaiju action with complex scientific ideas and time-twisting stories. The anime is notable for its thorough exploration of theoretical science, offering an intellectually enriching experience.

Alongside the breathtaking battles, it's the dynamic cast of characters and their ingenious approaches to solving the crisis that truly captivates and keeps the audience guessing.

5. Claymore

Monster anime series written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Claymore unfolds in a medieval setting brimming with danger and mystery, where the Claymores, endowed with great power, navigate the delicate balance between their human essence and the demonic yoma they pursue.

This monster anime series is notable for its powerful, female-driven cast and the examination of their battles with self-identity and fate. The eerie yet stunning scenerios and the dynamic fight sequences create the foundation for a story filled with emotional complexity and dark fantasy themes.

6. Blue Exorcist

Dark monster anime series written and illustrated by Kazue Kato (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist encapsulates the conflict between demons and exorcists. It also emphasizes the themes of family, acceptance, and the pursuit to forge one's future.

Rin's effort to tame his devilish aspect while aiming to battle on the side of good gives depth to his character, making his journey identifiable and captivating. The mix of humor, action, and touching instances makes this series a balanced and absorbing experience.

7. Blood-C

This monster anime is directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani (Image via Production I.G)

Blood-C tracks Saya Kisaragi, a high schooler and a proficient swordfighter. Kisaragi confronts Elder Bairns, creatures that hunt humans. Blood-C gradually unfolds its core mystery with each episode, culminating in a significant disclosure.

Like Kaiju No. 8, the viewer's perception is continuously challenged throughout the series. This monster anime also features several monster fights, excellent character development and riveting action, making it a must-watch for fans of the Kaiju genre.

8. Berserk

Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kentaro Miura (Image from the Manga Series)

Berserk, with its heavy-hitting story and layered characters, delves into the realm of despair, determination, and the price of ambition. The road Guts travels alone, set against a landscape of devilish forces and rotten kingdoms, is both deeply moving and downright inspiring.

The series depicts the fight for purpose in a brutal world softened by instances of kindness and devotion. It resonates with fans of dark fantasy and horror.

9. Dai-Guard

Dai Guard monster anime series written by Fumihiko Shimo (Image via Xebec Studio)

Dai-Guard stands out in the mecha genre both because of its giant robot fights against aliens (the Heterodyne), and its exploration of real-world themes such as government corruption and military propaganda. The anime places significant emphasis on the legal and moral implications associated with controlling such powerful technology.

If you appreciate how Kaiju No. 8 pays close attention to the human characters and their responses to living in a world teeming with giant monsters, Dai-Guard will capture your interest.

10. The Seven Deadly Sins

Monster anime series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki (Image via Studio Deen)

The Seven Deadly Sins takes you to a world where fantasy, adventure, and humor come together to narrate the tale of rejects on their road to redemption. The interaction among characters, each lugging their own bag of woes and aspirations, adds layers to the high-speed action and mega quests.

The show pays tribute to the unbreakable spirit of friendship and the chase for justice against all odds. This kind of series not only paves the way for the buzz and hype Kaiju No. 8 is expected to roll out, but also showcases a variety of takes on battling against mighty beasts — be it external threats or inner battles.

From psychological drama to high-flying action, each show provides a unique perspective on the enduring battle between humans and monsters. These anime are not just about epic beast showdowns and great action — they spin tales that touch on being human, finding yourself, and where you fit in.

While you're hyped for Kaiju No. 8, jumping into these narratives will fill your craving for monster clashes and throw in some real talk about the battle between humans and beasts.

Each show flips the monster script in its own way and drops something fresh. From the intense throwdowns in Attack on Titan to the deep thoughts Parasyte: The Maxim throws your way, there's a whole universe of monster anime out there. So get cozy, pick your poison, and let the marathon begin!