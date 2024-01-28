Is the Blood-C anime series banned? Where the series is unwatchable and why, explained

Since its release over a decade ago, the Blood-C anime series has been the subject of a lot of controversies, primarily due to the amount of graphic violence displayed in the show. As such, it was imminent for the series to get banned or restricted in some places, as the content might be deemed 'unwatchable' for certain audiences.

While not a direct sequel to the better-received Blood+ anime series, Blood-C is treated as a loosely connected story in the Blood franchise. It also received a sequel movie, titled Blood-C: The Last Dark, which seemingly wrapped up the story of Saya Kisaragi, the protagonist of the anime. Additionally, the Blood-C anime was adapted into two manga series and three live-action films.

Explaining the reason behind the Blood-C anime's ban in China

Blood-C is undoubtedly one of the goriest and most brutal anime ever created. Animated by Production I.G., it was the latest addition to the Blood franchise, which provided a much darker look at the supernatural horror genre. Due to the explicit amount of graphic violence and gore in the Blood-C anime, it was banned in China.

In 2015, the Chinese government's Ministry of Culture banned the Blood-C anime due to the extreme amount of violence portrayed in the show, with a prime example being the infamous 'beheading scene' which is bound to cause 'extreme discomfort' to some audiences.

It should be noted that Blood-C is certainly not the only anime that is banned in China, with Death Note and Attack on Titan being the best examples of anime series that were deemed to be unsuitable for viewing in the country. That said, it's easy to see why Blood-C would be deemed downright 'unwatchable' for some viewers. Despite its R rating, it still managed to provide one of the most unsettling viewing experiences for the audience.

It was perhaps because of the eerie tone of the anime that many viewers found it to be extremely unnerving. Furthermore, some viewers criticized the overall plot and character development, as they felt unsatisfied with some of the revelations of certain characters' true identities and the pacing of the narrative.

What is the plot of the Blood-C anime?

The story of the Blood-C anime follows Saya Kisaragi, who at first appears to be an ordinary high school girl living in a seemingly peaceful town. However, her town ended up being not so peaceful after all, as Saya spent her nights as a skilled swordsman, tasked with protecting her hometown from fearsome monsters known as the Elder Bairns.

The series mostly focuses on Saya's dual life, which is apparently unknown to her friends and family. While the series does take place in a typical high school setting, the eerie and mysterious atmosphere hints at a hidden darkness.

However, things quickly turn chaotic as the once peaceful town turns into a battleground, and Saya is forced to take on a plethora of formidable enemies.

After a shocking revelation about the existence and origin of the Elder Bairns and about her own identity, Saya's world starts unraveling around her. Throughout the series, she was shown to be struggling with the emotional toll of her dual life and the duty to protect the ones she cared about from the monsters, all while trying to uncover the truth of her village.

The conclusion of the series finally brought to light the full extent of the controversy that had been at play since the beginning, leaving the viewers in a state of shock and contemplation.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Blood-C is certainly not an anime meant for everybody, as it features not only an abundance of graphic violence, gore, and bloodshed but also some shocking plot twists that are bound to leave the audience shocked and questioning themselves. It is guaranteed to provide a memorable viewing experience, as viewers may find some scenes pretty hard to forget.