Zenshu episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 3 is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. For international viewers, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after its release.

Episode 2 showcased the aftermath of the climactic first episode of the Zenshu anime. After saving the town from the enemy attack, Natsuko Hirose was approached by prophet Baobab, who requested her to join the Nine Soldiers.

However, things went awry when Natsuko had a falling out with Luke and his team, following which she began to think of a way to return to her reality.

Zenshu episode 3 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 3 is slated to be broadcast in Japan on January 19, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday January 19, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday January 19, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday January 19, 2025 10:45 pm

Where to watch Zenshu episode 3

Zenshu episode 3 is set to be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various streaming platforms like DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, d Anime Store, Hulu, Anime Times, Bandai Channel, and many more.

Additionally, Japanese viewers can also purchase the episode from VIDEO MARKET, Rakuten TV, Milplus, VIDEX, TELASA, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers worldwide, Zenshu episode 3 will be available to stream online on the popular streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Zenshu episode 2 recap

Natsuko as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Episode 2 of the Zenshu anime, titled Defend to the Death, started off with Natsuko Hirose waking up after her exhausting first battle against the Voids in the previous episode.

Shortly afterwards, she came across Luke Braveheart, who immediately started questioning her about her reality and identity.

However, their QnA session came to an abrupt end due to Natsuko's grumbling stomach. As Luke prepared some food for her, she learned that she had been fast asleep for three days.

She then began to disclose more information to Luke about their world, and that she knew everything about him since she had read his character reference sheets.

Natsuko also discovered that she was no longer able to use her pegbar to make her creations come to life anymore.

Shortly after this, Luke's team came and informed them that the mayor of the Last Town had requested their presence, especially Natsuko, who was bewildered upon seeing the scantily-clad mayor and the prophet Baobab up close.

A still from Zenshu episode 2 (image via MAPPA)

After explaining their current predicament, Prophet Baobab proposed that Natsuko should join the Nine Soldiers. That way, they could stand a better chance at preventing the calamity of the Great Void.

However, Luke was opposed to the idea of another woman joining the Nine Soldiers, which resulted in Natsuko storming off on her own.

The focus of the episode then shifted to Natsuko desperately searching for a way to return to her reality. That said, she was unable to come up with any decent ideas, which prompted her to return to Luke and his team's hideout, where she claimed that she had changed her mind about joining the Nine Soldiers.

According to her, since she couldn't find a way to return to her world, she would try to defend the one she's currently in.

Luke agreed to let Natsuko join the Nine Soldiers on one condition - if her prediction about an upcoming Void invasion came true and if they managed to win against the monsters with her help.

Fortunately, Natsuko's prediction ended up coming true. What's more, she was able to use her animator powers once again, which allowed her to completely change the tide of the battle and destroy the Void army in one fell swoop.

After she passed out from the exhaustion of using her powers once again, Luke carried her to safety. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 3

Following the events of episode 2, fans can expect Zenshu episode 3 to feature Natsuko Hirose finally getting along with her new teammates, as she strives to protect the world of A Tale of Perishing with her newfound animator powers.

