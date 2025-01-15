Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The episode will first be available to watch online on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same anime episode will be aired a week later on local TV networks like TOKYO MX.

The anime's previous episode saw Light, Lena, and Ayla go on their first S-Rank mission. This mission saw them encounter countless Undead at a mansion, some controlled by strings. Luxeria followed these strings to reach the person controlling the Undead, Dratena.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 release date and time

Dratena as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Trending

The anime episode will face delays in some regions due to the varying time zones and delayed simulcast schedules worldwide.

The fourth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 AM Tuesday January 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 AM Tuesday January 21 British Summer Time 04:00 PM Tuesday January 21 Central European Summer Time 05:00 PM Tuesday January 21 Indian Standard Time 08:30 PM Tuesday January 21 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 PM Tuesday January 21 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 AM Wednesday January 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM Wednesday January 22

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4?

Lena as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 will first be available to watch online on ABEMA and Crunchyroll. ABEMA will stream the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll will release the episode in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same anime episode will be televised a week later on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks like BS Fuji and MBS. In addition, the anime will also be made available to watch online on d Anime Store, HULU, Bandai Channel, Lemino, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3 Recap

Ayla and Light as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3, titled The Magic Castle of Spirits, saw Light, Lena, and Ayla go on their first S-Rank mission. This mission saw them face countless Undead at a mansion, who were born from the corpses of deceased adventurers.

While Luxeria fought against the Undead, they soon found out that someone was controlling a few of them. Upon investigating the same, the party happened to run into Dratena. She was seemingly tasked with killing the Fruitmaster, i.e., Light Underwood. With that, the anime saw the Luxeria members fighting the Undead controlled by Dratena.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4?

Holy Sister as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 4 will most likely see Light fight the Undead while Ayla tries to figure out where the Undead are coming from. However, as suggested by the anime, Dratena is seemingly set to summon a humongous beast capable of leveling them and the mansion.

In addition, the anime also showed fans a glimpse of Holy Sister as she watched a shadow devouring the moon. She also commented that "not even the a-prior stands a chance against that." While the anime did not reveal what she was talking about, there is a good chance it had something to do with Light's Fruitmaster skill.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback