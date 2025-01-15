Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. The most recent episode continued with the premise of Oscar and Tinasha having forgotten their memories. The prince tried to keep the witch at bay, which led to a strong confrontation in this last installment.
The vast majority of the episode heavily focuses on their relationship but also presents the threat of the Druza empire, which wants to destroy Farsas, leading the duo to get involved in unique ways. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 will continue in this direction while dealing with their complicated state of affairs.
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 release date and time for all regions
The release times for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3?
Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.
Recap of the previous episode
This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having the characters talking and still having issues remembering who they were, with Oscar showing visible frustration with Tinasha's advancements on him. Moreover, the episode showed him dealing with a situation on the frontier, only to hear the enemy kidnapped the witch.
This resulted in the prince and his men negotiating her freedom, although Tinasha woke up from her slumber and used her abilities and magic to defeat the enemies without any major issues, with Mila later hunting down the one wizard who escaped. There was then a moment where Oscar was heralded as king and told Tinasha to walk away from Farsas, much to her frustration.
The final portion of the episode lacked the subtle comedic angle that is a part of the story as it focused greatly on the kingdom of Druza and Prince Oscar dealing with the enemy's magic abilities. While he can hold his own, he is rescued by Tinasha, whose spells make the difference for Farsas to win, and the duo makes up after Oscar confesses that he wants to protect her, echoing a scene from the previous season.
What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3?
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 is to serve more of this fantasy anime as Oscar and Tinasha try to find a cure for the former's curse and try to find a way to make things work between the two of them. Moreover, there is a very good chance that the next episode is going to continue with Farsas' problems with Druza and the political issues tormenting Oscar.
