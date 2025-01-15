  • home icon
  Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Jan 15, 2025 10:30 GMT
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 release date (Image via ENGI Studios)
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2024, at 11:30 p.m. JST. The most recent episode continued with the premise of Oscar and Tinasha having forgotten their memories. The prince tried to keep the witch at bay, which led to a strong confrontation in this last installment.

The vast majority of the episode heavily focuses on their relationship but also presents the threat of the Druza empire, which wants to destroy Farsas, leading the duo to get involved in unique ways. Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 will continue in this direction while dealing with their complicated state of affairs.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Tinasha in the most recent episode of the anime (Image via ENGI Studios).
The release times for Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time6:30 amTuesdayJanuary 21
Central Time8:30 amTuesdayJanuary 21
Eastern Time9:30 amTuesdayJanuary 21
Greenwich Mean Time2:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Central European Time3:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Philippine Time10:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Australia Central Time12:00 amWednesdayJanuary 22

Where to watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3?

Prince Oscar in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).
Fans in Japan can watch Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11. Additionally, viewers overseas can access the English-subbed rendition of this episode on Crunchyroll, although interested viewers would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Tinasha on the battlefield during the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studios).
This 2025 winter anime started this episode by having the characters talking and still having issues remembering who they were, with Oscar showing visible frustration with Tinasha's advancements on him. Moreover, the episode showed him dealing with a situation on the frontier, only to hear the enemy kidnapped the witch.

This resulted in the prince and his men negotiating her freedom, although Tinasha woke up from her slumber and used her abilities and magic to defeat the enemies without any major issues, with Mila later hunting down the one wizard who escaped. There was then a moment where Oscar was heralded as king and told Tinasha to walk away from Farsas, much to her frustration.

The final portion of the episode lacked the subtle comedic angle that is a part of the story as it focused greatly on the kingdom of Druza and Prince Oscar dealing with the enemy's magic abilities. While he can hold his own, he is rescued by Tinasha, whose spells make the difference for Farsas to win, and the duo makes up after Oscar confesses that he wants to protect her, echoing a scene from the previous season.

What to expect from Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3?

Tinasha and Oscar as seen in the most recent episode (Image via ENGI Studio).
Unnamed Memory season 2 episode 3 is to serve more of this fantasy anime as Oscar and Tinasha try to find a cure for the former's curse and try to find a way to make things work between the two of them. Moreover, there is a very good chance that the next episode is going to continue with Farsas' problems with Druza and the political issues tormenting Oscar.

