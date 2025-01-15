Chainsaw Man chapter 191: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 191 is set to release on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Aging Devil outwitted and unable to continue fighting Denji and co, the upcoming installment should all but formally end the current arc.
Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 191 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.
Chainsaw Man chapter 191 release date and time
Chainsaw Man chapter 191 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2025, like Japanese readers.
Chainsaw Man chapter 191 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 191
Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.
Chainsaw Man chapter 190 recap
Chainsaw Man chapter 190 began with the Aging Devil seemingly in oblivion after being eaten by Pochita. However, it became clear this wasn’t the case as the unnamed Devil Hunter from Aging Devil’s world began speaking. He asked Aging why he let Denji, whom he called a devil, into his world. As he said this, he leapt out from Pochita’s mouth and grabbed Aging Devil, pulling him in as it was revealed they were in the Octopus Devil’s tentacles.
The Octopus Devil then disappeared, with Fumiko Mifune seemingly killing a Public Safety agent who appeared to know or realize something about her. Focus then shifted to the Aging Devil’s world, where the Aging Devil and Tadashi Hasegawa now were. Yoshida confirmed that the Aging Devil also couldn’t use its powers in its own world before offering a contract. The terms were for everyone to return to their respective worlds and never fight each other again.
Denji threatened to let everyone but himself and Aging go back through his mouth if Aging refused, which seemingly shocked Aging. Focus then shifted to reality, where mobs of armed civilians were still killing the Chainsaw Man Church followers who’d transformed. Yoshida, Asa, and Denji were then shown to have escaped Aging Devil's world, reuniting with Fami and Mifune amid the chaos of reality as the issue ended.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 191 (speculative)
Chainsaw Man chapter 191 is likely to open up with a continued focus on Denji and co’s meal together. The five of them should discuss recent events and shed light on some of the more perplexing points of the latest arc. However, one subject likely to remain unclarified is why there seemed to be two of Fumiko at one point in the battle.
Chapter 191 should also see Denji confront Fami about Nayuta’s death and her role in it, but is unlikely to actually fight her given the emotional progress he made in Aging’s world. However, his rage will likely be uncontainable when Barem Bridge pops up, possibly starting a fight which sees Denji transform into his titular form as the issue ends.
