The Death Devil may not be Fumiko Mifune's true identity in Chainsaw Man

Introduced in Chainsaw Man Part II, Fumiko Mifune is a character who has intrigued fans with her mysterious actions and cryptic hints about her true nature. Several theories have been formed about her true identity, with a recurring notion suggesting that she may be the Death Devil. However, a recent perspective takes an entirely different approach and labels her as the Cat Devil instead.

This intriguing idea results from subtle clues in her behavior, character design, and interactions throughout the series. Cats, often associated with independence, aloofness, and mystery, seemingly match Fumiko’s persona and her ability to balance her loyalty with enigmatic intentions. If true, this could drastically change how she is viewed in the story.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Fumiko might not be the Death Devil after all

Fumiko Mifune (Image via Viz Media)

Presently, 189 chapters in, and Fumiko Mifune is still one of Chainsaw Man's great mysteries. At this point, heavy speculation surrounds who she might truly be and what her actual role in the story is. Given her off behavior, many feel she might be the Death Devil, or the human being associated with it, biding time till the moment is right. However, a recently surfaced theory offers a fresh perspective.

This theory labels Fumiko as the Cat Devil, with plausible evidence too. Firstly, it draws on Fumiko's smile, which is similar to the Cheshire Cat's, excluding the ears and tail. So, Fumiko could have either contracted with the Cat Devil, is the Cat Devil itself, or is in an Asa/Yoru-esque situation. Second, the theory attributes the second Fumiko's appearance to a cat having nine lives, an odd but intriguing ability.

Third, this speculation plays on the idea that Fumiko and Asa are opposites—Asa's twin tails are styled behind her, and Fumiko's are in front; Asa behaves more modestly, while Fumiko is more open and direct. The reference is seemingly being made to Cats and Birds as natural enemies, i.e., cats hunt birds, and Yoru appears as a Bird-like creature to Asa.

Fourth, Fumiko, Cat Devil or not, is friendly to humans, similar to how human-like Devils are. For instance, Princi (Spider Devil) and someone like Makima got along well with humans, given their appearance. Lastly, Fumiko's volatile behavior, especially her most recent expression of siding with the "likeliest winner," resembles a cat's willingness to do whatever it takes to survive.

Could Fumiko really be the Cat Devil?

This particular Chainsaw Man theory is quite an interesting take on Fumiko Mifune. In truth, she has been too mysterious for fans to be able to put a finger on anything about her. She could or couldn't be tied to the Death Devil. She could also be the Cat Devil itself, have a contract with it, or share her body with it like Asa and Yoru.

But undoubtedly, this is a more fascinating approach, and the facts seem to line up. Fumiko's smile is quite akin to a Cheshire Cat's, and her double appearance in chapter 189 could be one more of her lives down, spawning a new body as the old one dies. However, comparisons between Asa and Fumiko are subjective, as different people draw different conclusions.

But the cats and birds analogy does make sense. Finally, Fumiko changing sides at the end is undeniably cat-like. Realizing that Denji and company might be closing in on a win, she would feel that switching sides now would be better as that could give her a better chance at survival. Hence, her offering her heart to Yoshida might have been something to gain their trust.

In conclusion

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's Fumiko Mifune continues to remain shrouded in mystery. Hopefully, the upcoming chapters will reveal more about her character, considering how long there has been limited information on her. In truth, quelling the Death Devil speculation around, one way or another, would be interesting and probably take a load off of the fandom from formulating more theories.

In this feature, the Cat Devil allegation seems plausible. Her character design, double appearance, and cat-bird analogy strongly support this. If true, it would change how Fumiko is viewed in the story, likely elevating her role as a character and introducing the powers and abilities of a fascinating Devil.

