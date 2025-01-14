Chainsaw Man chapter 190: Denji and others escape by outsmarting a Primal Fear Devil

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 was officially released on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, and featured the conclusion of Denji and his friends' fight with one of the Primal Fear Devils, the Aging Devil. This took some cunning strategy from Yoshida and extreme measures by Denji to get the job done, but they ultimately managed to live to fight another day.

Moreover, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 also saw author Tatsuki Fujimoto displaying the current riots within the story as comic relief as the party was eating peacefully. While this is all well and good, it brings up a lot of different questions regarding the story's future and the consequences of the most recent events.

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 ends the battle with the Aging Devil

The Aging Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 begins with the Aging Devil talking with one of the prisoners of his world, complaining about how he could have left them with that devil, in reference to Denji. That is when said prisoner grabs the Aging Devil from Pochita's mouth and captures him from within the said world.

This is when the Aging Devil is met by Denji, Yoshida, and the War Devil Yoru as the party offers the terms of surrender. They can all make a contract to leave this world and never fight again since the Aging Devil is also incapable of using his powers there. Denji then states that the others can leave through his mouth, meaning that only the two of them would stay in that case.

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 then has a short time skip where Fumiko Mifune, Denji, Yoru, and Yoshida are seen in the real world, eating at a restaurant while the riots continue outside. Yoshida then mentions how he is happy that their lives have returned to normal, ending this arc with a somewhat comedic tone.

Speculation

The series' future needs to be addressed in the coming chapters (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 had a rather anti-climactic conclusion to the Aging Devil arc and also presented a lot of questions for the future of the story. Denji is yet to fully deal with Nayuta's death and Public Safety is probably still going after him in some shape or form, which needs to be addressed in the coming chapters.

The contract that Fumiko Mifune made in chapter 189 will also need some explanation as well as the fact she is spending time with Denji's party after having betrayed the protagonist. Moreover, the entirety of Yoru and Asa Mitaka's relationship with Denji needs to be explored, which was postponed because of the most recent arc.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 is bound to be a polarizing installment in the franchise's history because of the way the Aging Devil was defeated and the possible ramifications this can have in the story moving forward. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the use of some characters and their roles in the story unfold after recent events in the manga.

However, the biggest question is how long author Tatsuki Fujimoto will take to introduce the Death Devil and the idea of the apocalypse, which has been looming over the story for quite some time.

