With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3, the anime saw Light, Lena, and Ayla go on their first S-Rank mission as part of the newly formed Luxeria. This mission saw them head to a mansion where plenty of adventures had gone missing previously. In addition, this anime episode introduced fans to Dratena Belbury.

The anime's previous episode saw Lena reveal that she acted like she did not recognize Light due to the poor environment within her S-Rank party Sacred. While Light suggested to Lena that she leave her party, he took it upon himself to defeat the party leader Grouse and free her. With that, Lena joined Light and Ayla in their new party Luxeria.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3: Dratena targets Ayla

Light and Lena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3, titled The Magic Castle of Spirits, opened with Luxeria on their way to the mansion once built by Count of Montes. Several A and B-rank adventurers had gone missing while investigating the place. Hence, Luxeria's mission was to find the missing adventurers and determine the cause of the disappearances.

On their way, after seeing the mansion from afar, they discussed what kind of house they would want to buy for themselves. This discussion saw the three party members mistakenly fall off the cliff and reach the mansion's entrance. There they were confronted by several enemies, which they only later realized were Undead born from actual deceased people.

Lena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3 (Image via Asahi Production)

Learning this saw Light worry about attacking the Undead. However, Lena helped him realize that killing the Undead was the only way to help them rest in peace. With that, Light joined Lena in taking down their enemies.

Moments later, the party entered the mansion, where they confronted even more Undead. However, this time, Lena took the lead as she took down different types of Undead with different methods. While Light's Sword God was stronger than Lena's Sword Saint, after seeing Lena in action, Light was convinced that she had mastered her skill. This motivated Light to become better.

Dratena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3 (Image via Asahi Production)

The anime later saw the party go to another floor. This time, Undeads moved much differently as someone was controlling them using threads. Hence, Luxeria followed them to find themselves in a ballroom. There they confronted Dratena, one wing of the Black Swan, the elite forces of darkness. As revealed by her, she had been tasked with the mission to kill the Fruitmaster, i.e., Light Underwood. Hence, she attacked the party with her Undead.

After realizing that Luxeria was strong enough to take down her Undead, Dratena decided to divide and conquer them. She sent the Undeads of Borc and Shera after Lena and had her Undeads target Ayla to keep Light occupied.

Ayla and Light as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 3 (Image via Asahi Production)

As Borc and Shera were the first adventurers to help out Lena in the Holy City, she was bonded with them. Thus, she found it difficult to fight them. But after realizing that she needed to help them rest in peace, she defeated both of them using her most painless attack.

As for Dratena, she repeatedly kept targeting Ayla. This move saw Light struggle to fight off the Undeads while defending her party member. The anime episode ended with Ayla clutching onto Light's back, allowing him to free his hands to fight the Undead.

