I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 will premiere on January 21, 2025, at 01.30 am JST. It will be one of the many isekai series of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will be broadcast on multiple channels, including TV Tokyo and AT-X.

Its story mainly centers on Liam Hamilton, a salaryman reincarnated into a world of magic, who tries to use his magical abilities to gain independence from his noble family. Although the series has a somewhat lighthearted tone, it also emphasizes action and internal family drama.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4: Release date and time

Trending

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 will premiere at 01.30 am JST on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series will mainly follow an isekai-esque story with a focus on action and magic.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 08:30 am Monday January 20, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Monday January 20, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 04:30 pm Monday January 20, 2024 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Monday January 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday January 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday January 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Tuesday January 21, 2024

Where to watch I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4?

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, ATX, and other networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to Japanese audiences via Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. For international audiences, the episodes will be streamed on Crunchyroll two hours after its broadcast release.

A brief recap of I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 3

Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen and Marvy Jack)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 3 starts with Liam Hamilton meeting Princess Scarlet Sherry Jamil. Although Princess Scarlet already knew about Liam's accomplishments, she wanted Liam to disclose how he exterminated the carnivorous caterpillars and giant frogs. Liam goes into detail about how he used his spatial storage magic to defeat them.

The conversation eventually shifts to Liam's contracts, which allow him to assign actual party members as his familiars while boosting their stats. Although Princess Scarlet tries to pressure Liam into demonstrating those abilities, Liam maintains his stance and refuses to make a spectacle out of his friends.

Intrigued by his decision, Princess Scarlet awards him the title of Baron. Liam's new title as a Baron ends up causing tension within his family, which had inherited their noble status, while Liam achieved his on his own. The episode ends with Liam's older brother unsealing a dragon fiend, which is later absorbed by Liam. This event causes even more instability within his family.

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4: What to expect? (speculative)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin episode 4 will be released on January 21, 2024, and will mainly serve as an aftermath to Liam Hamilton absorbing the dragon fiend. While episode 3 somewhat focused on the odd nature of Liam's magic, future episodes might delve into its details.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback