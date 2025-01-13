Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2: Anime vs. Manhwa comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2, the anime finally showcased the fight between Sung Jinwoo and the Red Gate Dungeon Master Barca. While A-1 Pictures adapted manhwa chapters 52 to 55, the anime featured several changes, including some anime-original content.

The anime episode saw Kim Chul accuse Sung Jinwoo of being the man responsible for his squad being wiped out. That's when Barca and his Ice Elves approached Jinwoo and the Hunters. With that, the anime episode switched to the E-Rank Hunter's fight against the Dungeon Boss.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Baek Yoonho powering up was delayed in the anime

Trending

Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While this development originated from the previous episode, Baek Yoonho's power-up moment was changed in the anime. As seen in the anime, Baek Yoonho brought out his white hair form after Hwang Dongsoo threatened his staff member Ahn Sangmin for information on Sung Jinwoo.

However, in the manhwa, the White Tiger Guild Master was ticked by Hwang Dongsoo the moment he appeared before him. Hence, he had powered up to his white hair form sometime before and only charged it up when he had to defend Ahn Sangmin.

Sung Jinwoo setting up Kim Chul was omitted

Kim Chul as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As shown in the anime, the moment Sung Jinwoo realized how strong Barca was, he understood that he and Igris weren't enough to take down the Dungeon Boss. However, the protagonist wasn't shown setting up Kim Chul to make him a Shadow. Instead, he only opted for it when he was presented with the opportunity.

However, in the manhwa, Sung Jinwoo was shown eyeing up A-Rank Hunter Kim Chul as a possible new Shadow even before he was presented with the opportunity. This was also why he kicked a sword near Kim Chul while fighting Barca, hoping the A-Rank Hunter would charge at him to take revenge.

An anime original scene of Sung Jinwoo was added

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2, the next morning after the Red Gate incident, Sung Jinwoo was shown contemplating his decision to kill Kim Chul in his bathroom. This was the third time he had killed a human being. Thus, he was shown thinking about his actions, possibly questioning them. That's when his little sister Sung Jinah called him for breakfast.

However, this scene wasn't present in the manhwa. There is a chance that A-1 Pictures wanted to address Jinwoo's mentality after killing another human without remorse. Otherwise, there is also the possibility that the scene was added so that the animation studio could end the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening movie in a great spot. As fans must have known, the movie ended with this scene.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback