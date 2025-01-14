I Have a Crush at Work episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Have a Crush at Work episode 3 is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

The previous episode had a decent amount of progression, as the protagonists' relationship is no longer a secret. Somei, who happens to be their colleague on the planning committee, figured this secret out. Mitsuya wasn’t able to handle her alcohol particularly well, which led to the secret being revealed.

Fans are eager to see how I Have a Crush at Work episode 3 will progress now that one person in the office is aware of the romantic relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode ahead of its release.

I Have a Crush at Work episode 3: Release date and time

Tateishi and his colleagues went out for an office party (Image via BLADE)

I Have a Crush at Work episode 3 is slated to release on January 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for I Have a Crush at Work episode 3, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Monday January 20, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Monday January 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Monday January 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Monday January 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Monday January 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday January 20, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Monday January 20, 2025 Australian Central Daylight Time 12:30 am Tuesday January 21, 2025

Where to watch I Have a Crush at Work episode 3?

Tateishi and Mitsuya as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo MX on January 20, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Furthermore, Sun Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 11:30 pm JST, while BS Fuji will broadcast the episode two days later, at 12 am JST. Fans living in this region can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video and U-Next, among other platforms.

Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled episodes for free on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel. They have purchased the streaming rights to this show. However, it is important to note that the channel is available in select regions only.

A brief recap of I Have a Crush at Work episode 2

The episode began with Tateishi and Mitsuya meeting in the morning before heading to work. The scene soon shifted to the duo interacting in their office. Meanwhile, things started to get interesting when Mitsuya approached Morizono for a new snack that she was developing. It turns out that Morizono is a food critic with a blog, and she gave her some insightful points.

The two were engaged in a conversation about Tateishi, and Mitsuya got carried away. Morizono spoke well of him, which led to Mitsuya assuming that she had developed feelings for him. The latter then almost admitted to having feelings for Tateishi.

Following this, the two went out for an office party. Mitsuya couldn’t handle her alcohol well and it resulted in Tateishi holding her while she sat on the floor. Subsequently, Somei found out that they were dating in secret. The following day, Tateishi stated his reasons for hiding their relationship, and Somei was quite understanding of his situation and decided to hide it from their colleagues.

What to expect in I Have a Crush at Work episode 3?

The upcoming episode might involve Somei, now that he knows the true nature of their relationship. The show could shift its focus to Somei performing mental gymnastics to avoid leaking information about Tateishi and Mitsuya’s relationship. If that’s not the case, then the episode could throw more obstacles toward the pair since it is one of the best ways to force their relationship to develop.

