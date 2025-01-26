Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw a focus on the protagonist as he decided to retake his Hunter Exam to increase his rank. So, the next day, during the reexamination, Jinwoo learned that he might be the next S-rank Hunter of his country. On the other hand, Jinwoo also tried to gather funds to acquire an artifact so that he could conquer the Demon's Castle.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo and Iron as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 will be released on February 2, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Trending

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 1, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday February 1, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 1, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 1, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 1, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 1, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 2, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 2, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, just like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 recap

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, titled I Need To Stop Faking, commenced with where it left off as Sung Jinwoo exited the Demon's Castle. Thinking of raiding higher-level dungeons, the protagonist decided to retake the Hunter Exam as he couldn't continue his fake E-rank status for eternity. So, the next day, Jinwoo visited the Hunter Examination branch.

When he entered the examination room and put his hand on the mana-measuring device, the device showed an error. After some clarification from the examination's director, it was revealed that Jinwoo's powers were far beyond the machine's limits and he could possibly be the 10th S-rank Hunter of the country. His exam was rescheduled for three days later.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On his way out, Jinwoo was scouted to the Hunter's Guild, but he nonchalantly ignored it. The next day, while Jinwoo was leaving his mother's hospital room, he was escorted to Go Gunhee's room. The director of the country's Hunters Association asked the protagonist to join his side and even assured him of a higher position.

However, Jinwoo rejected the offer, and he only wanted to slay beasts. After returning home, Jinwoo looked up the prices of artifacts and was stunned by how expensive these were. However, he needed them to conquer the Demon Castle. So, he joined the raid team of the Hunter's Guild as a miner to keep his identity a secret and ventured into the dungeon to beat an A-rank boss.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5: What to expect? (Speculative)

Cha Haein as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 is titled This is What We Are Trained To Do. As given by the climax of the previous episode's climax, this title might be Jinwoo's answer to Cha Haein who saw him entering a deep part of the dungeon.

Moreover, the next episode might also feature the first face-to-face interaction between Jinwoo and Haein. On the outside, these two might be the only ones who prefer to remain secluded, so will their meeting lead to some unexpected development?

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback