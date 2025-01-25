Übel Blatt episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 4 is set to be released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be exclusively distributed on Prime Video for international viewers, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Koinzell confronted Glen, one of the seven heroes who hacked him to pieces in the past. However, the elven hero's powers were rendered useless against Glen.

Besides that, the episode saw Peepi find her own kind. However, when one of them was in danger, Koinzell stepped in and brandished his blade. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see the release of Übel Blatt episode 4.

Übel Blatt episode 4 release date and time

Koinzell and Weid (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Übel Blatt episode 4 will be released on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, most anime lovers can watch the episode on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Übel Blatt episode 4, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 1:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 31, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Friday, January 31, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, January 31, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 1 2025 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 1 2025 2 AM

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 4?

Altea in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can enjoy the television broadcast of Übel Blatt episode 4 on Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Nippon, Kansai TV, and other syndications.

On the other hand, Übel Blatt episode 4 will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video service worldwide. However, fans can only watch the episode with a monetary subscription to the service.

Übel Blatt episode 3 recap

The Shaman princess, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

The episode begins with a Shaman princess observing the moon in the night sky. She feels something ominous is about to happen. Elsewhere, Koinzell charges toward the Seven Heroes' camp. Just then, an archer shoots down the dragon to throw Koinzell off-guard.

As Koinzell crashes on the ground, he observes Glen, one of the Seven Heroes who hacked him to pieces in the past. As he remembers those haunting memories, Koinzell is overwhelmed with an intense desire to kill his enemy. However, as he charges at Glen, a restrictive spell stops him.

With no way to move, Koinzell awaits his misery. Yet strangely, Glen pardons his rebellious act. As the crowd stands perplexed, Glen mentions how the people in the borderlands have always been susceptible to danger. Yet, the Seven Heroes couldn't help them because of the Heavenly Lances.

Glen and Koinzell (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Glen's kindness moves his followers, who shower him with praises. Koinzell wonders whether such fame is the reason Seven Heroes betrayed him and the others. As he stands helpless, a mysterious girl attacks him. The girl is about to kill Koinzell but Peepi intervenes and shields him from danger.

Weid, who also arrives at the scene along with Altea, identifies the girl as the third princess Aht of the Kscharlundo Clan. According to the episode, Koinzell has killed Aht's brother, Kratt. That's why, she wants to avenge her brother's death by killing Koinzell. She charges at Koinzell, even though Peepi stands her ground.

Aht, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

With Peepi's life in danger, Koinzell momentarily stands up to fight back. The elven hero's strength overwhelms Aht, who falls to the ground in despair. Meanwhile, the episode reveals that Koinzell was dubbed a hero in the Borderlands for eliminating the rebels. That's why, he's famous as the Man with the Dark Sword.

Shortly after Koinzell regains consciousness, Weid implores him to save Scharen, the second princess of the Kscharlundo House. Even though Koinzell has lost his reason to live after his failure against Glen, Weid knows only he can help him in his quest.

Meanwhile, Peepi meets Zeffi and others of the same race as hers in the safety camp. They plan to go to a new village and want to take Peepi with them. Geranpen, the Centurion of the Landgrave's military has been assigned the task to escort them to their new settlement.

The Bandits, as seen in the episode (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Meanwhile, a group of bandits chase after Zeffi, who has witnessed their nefarious act in the forest. As he returns to the camp in a hurry, Geranpen decides to fight the bandits. However, he hesitates after learning from the bandits that Fargo has tasked them with a secret mission.

In other words, whatever they do, Landgrave Schtemwolech shall protect them. Since Geranpen has sworn his loyalty to Schtemwolech, he doesn't know what to do anymore. However, Koinzell hears everything from behind. The episode ends with the elven hero obliterating the bandits with his blade.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 4? (speculative)

Koinzell eliminates the bandits (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

According to the title preview shown at the end of the latest episode, Übel Blatt episode 4 is titled Koinzell. The episode will likely cover the manga from chapter 19 and show the Hero of the Borderlands brutally eliminating the bandits. In addition, he will showcase his Dark Blades against a traitor.

