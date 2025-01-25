From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 will premiere on January 31, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. Following its Japanese release, it will be released in different parts of the world.

North American fans can find it on Hidive, while South and Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Elsewhere, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4.

In the previous episode, Grace (Kenzaboro) becomes appealing to Virgile and Auguste, given how different Kenzaboro was playing her character. Viewers gain a brief insight into the Student Council and its working. The episode concludes with Kenzaboro introducing the Abacus to Anna and a pair of new faces who will likely become more important as the story progresses.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4: Release date and time

Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 is scheduled to release on January 31, 2025, at 12:26 am JST, to be accurate. For ease of conversion, 12:30 am JST has been widely accepted to gauge global release times. It is one of the many series released as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 will be released either before or on January 31, 2025. Here are the various release times in different parts of the world:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

12:30 am

Friday January 31, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

07:30 am

Thursday January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

03:30 am

Thursday January 30, 2025 Central Standard Time

09:30 am

Thursday January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time

09:00 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025 Philippine Time

11:30 pm

Thursday January 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

02:00 am

Friday January 31, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4

Kenzaboro Tondabayashi (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 will premiere first on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on its 28 affiliates. This includes MBS and TBS. For those in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has done the same in South and Southeast Asia.

For viewers in other parts of the world, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 3 recap

Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled Dad Makes A Pun!, the episode began with a brief view into the Student Council - its members were handpicked for their talents and social standing. They were to be the face of the school before eventually ascending into powerful positions in the kingdom. Grace (Kenzaboro) also noticed that all the heroes/romance options had distinct hairstyles, likely indicating popularity.

Thus, Grace (Kenzaboro) felt that this could dictate who might Anna date later in the story. It was also revealed that Virgile would be the toughest romance option, given his potential ascension to the throne and his habit of attempting to gauge people's usefulness to the kingdom, even his partners. True enough, this is what Virgile did next.

The Prince evaluated Anna and Grace (Kenzaboro) doing the accounts and was highly impressed when the latter solved a discrepancy in the books. But this was out of Grace's (Kenzaboro) character since she always struggled with numbers. Virgile "realized" that she may have been secretly practicing and was even humble about it, thereby skyrocketing her value to the kingdom and as his potential partner.

Virgile Vierge (Image via Ajia-do)

Next, there was a short action sequence as a sparring session between Auguste and Richard, to determine the strongest prince. After the battle, a special type of bettle stuck to Auguste's back, which Grace (Kenzaboro) removed. Not killing it, Grace (Kenzaboro) used magic to send it to the forest saying that all living things matter, her action leading to Auguste catching feelings.

Moving on, the school's weapons vault was introduced, guided by Richard. Its maintenance was the Council's responsibility and during the tour, Richard made a ton of weapon puns. Grace (Kenzaboro) joined in and Richard acknowledged her as the true "pun master". Here, two new characters were introduced - Lucas Vierge (Virgile's younger brother) and Lambert Balance.

Like Anna, Lambert was born to a poor family and later adopted into nobility. Due to his intelligence and aptitude for magic, he enrolled at the Academy. As the story progressed, Grace (Kenzaboro) encouraged Anna to teach both Lucas and Lambert the proper use of an Abacus. The episode ended with Grace (Kenzaboro) realizing that a villainess wasn't meant to complete romance routes, but hamper the protagonist's journey, thus a rethink was needed.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess

episode 4

Richard Verseau (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 is set to release a week later and will take the story forward for Grace (Kenzaboro) and Anna. This next one should delve deeper into the Magic aspect of the series. Grace's character has been touted as "gifted at magic", which will be likely be on display when From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 4 drops.

Moreover, it should also expand on the other Princes possibly, since the previous episode gave viewers a closer look at Virgile, Auguste, and Richard. All in all, Grace's (Kenzaboro) development as the villainess is going down a slightly different route and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

