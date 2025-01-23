Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan. After that, it will be available to stream online locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The anime's previous episode introduced fans to Murasaki's older sister Yuuki Ikoma. While Murasaki did not hate her sister, she viewed her as a final boss she could never defeat. The anime episode also hinted at a major incident that took place in the past with Haruto and Yuuki.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 release date and time

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Phantom Blade 2. Its release may get delayed in different regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The fifth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday January 29 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday January 29

British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday January 29 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday January 29 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 29 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday January 29 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday January 30 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday January 30

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5?

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 will first be televised in Japan on Tokyo MX, and other TV networks like Sun TV, and BS NTV. The anime will also be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The anime will be released in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4 Recap

Rena as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 4, titled Phantom Blade 1, majorly introduced fans to Yuuki Ikoma, Murasaki's older sister. She was also a Ninja Master, but unlike Murasaki, who was a stealth ninja, Yuuki was an assault ninja.

Additionally, as revealed by the anime, Yuuki changed her personality several times. This might have also been the result of her past injury that sometimes caused her short-term and long-term memories to get intertwined. While Murasaki did not hate Yuuki, she felt inferior to her older sister and believed that she was not needed when Yuuki was present.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5?

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As suggested by the preview for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 5, the upcoming episode will showcase the events that took place in the past. Evidently, Aoi Haruto visited the Ikoma residence alongside Yuuki. That's where he met Yuuki's younger sister Murasaki for the first time.

The anime also hinted at a sinister group attacking the Ikoma residence. The group will seemingly kidnap Murasaki and subject her to a ritual. This ritual will see Murasaki assume an ominous form.

