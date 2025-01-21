Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally. The same anime episode will be aired a week later on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan.

The previous episode saw the Demon Lord assign Dennosuke Uchimura a new task. He wanted Uchimura to find a way through which demi-humans could use magic like demons. With that, he asked Uchimura to work with Sylphid, Archmage of Storms. Fortunately, the two managed to create Rosemarin, a device that allowed non-demons to use magic.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 release date and time

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Given the varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode will be released on the next day in some regions worldwide.

Trending

The fifth episode of Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday January 27 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday January 27 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday January 27 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday January 27 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday January 27 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday January 27 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday January 27 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday January 28

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5?

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 will first be aired on ABEMA and d Anime Store locally and on Crunchyroll internationally.

The same anime episode will be aired on television networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X a week later. Right after, the episode will also be streamed on other local streaming services like Prime Video, Hulu, Rakuten TV, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 Recap

Sylphid as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4, titled Breakthroughs Happen Even With Magic!, saw Dennosuke Uchimura deduce that Ms. Belinda was Sylphid herself. While Sylphid did not want to work, she decided to reward Uchimura's deduction skills by entertaining him.

Apparently, Sylphid had already created a device capable of helping non-demons use magic. Unfortunately, its mass production would be very costly. That's when Uchimura suggested that they make devices capable of only casting one magic spell.

Sylphid found this plan brilliant and worked on the same with Uchimura overnight. While they succeeded at inventing the Rosemarins, they weren't as strong. Fortunately, Uchimura found a way to make it work.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5?

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 5 will most likely see Dennosuke Uchimura work with Genome. As seen in the anime, Uchimura had already gotten close with Ulmandra and Sylphid. Hence, the only Big Four he was yet to create a bond with was the demi-human Genome.

Considering that Uchimura and Sylphid had essentially created the Rosemarins for the demi-humans, fans can expect the next episode to focus on them.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback