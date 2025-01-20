I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to the series’ official website. With the series already introducing immediate conflict and teasing overarching enemies, fans are curious to see what direction the second episode goes.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 at least has confirmed release information.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 release date and time

Alina will likely be coerced into giving her fight with Garia her all in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, January 24.

A minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Saturday, January 25 locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Central European Time 4:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00PM, Friday, January 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, January 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, January 25, 2025

Where to watch I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3

Alina will likely be forced into part-time adventuring duties in I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 (Image via CloverWorks)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Crunchyroll internationally, with English subtitles, as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the platform’s release of its Winter 2025 lineup and schedule.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that English and German language dubs for the series will be produced, with no other dubs announced as of this article’s writing.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 recap

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 2 began with Alina trying to deal with the person asking for a special quest. However, Jade of the Silver Sword ended up getting involved. The next day, Jade found Alina during her lunch break and asked her about her Dia skill.

A flashback began, showing that she received it during a festival two years ago, after begging the gods for a way to avoid working overtime when it forced her to miss that year’s entire festival.

The person from the Iffole Counter then took control of a giant clay golem, and began terrorizing the town with it. Unfortunately, this led to Alina’s house getting inadvertently destroyed as Jade tried defending the townsfolk.

Alina then took her Executioner form and immediately destroyed the golem. Jade tried to comfort her by offering her to stay at his place, but she rejected this, so he helped her instead with her overtime work that night.

This led to them discovering a quest at some location called The Chalk Tower within the relic that Alina crushed in the first episode. The next day, guildmaster Glen Garia came into the Iffole Counter after investigating the Executioner’s latest appearance.

He immediately approached Alina, asking her to explain her skill to him, leading her to realize she was caught. The episode ended with him taking her to guild headquarters, and asking her to fight him as the Executioner.

What to expect from I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 (speculative)

I May Be a Guild Receptionist episode 3 should begin with a continued focus on Alina and the challenge that has just been laid out before her by Glen Garia. She’ll likely try and weasel her way out of the fight, but be forced to after Garia says he’ll ensure she’s fired, should she refuse.

Episode 3 is also likely to see Garia explain the grander purpose behind challenging her to a fight, unlikely to wanting to get only the experience of fighting her out of this. Likewise, the installment should end with Alina being all but forced to join the Silver Sword as an adventurer, but likely keeping some benefits of her day job in exchange.

