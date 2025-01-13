Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 will be released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX and other local television networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Uchimura and Ulmandra go hunting. During this, Uchimura realized their nation was quite poor and identified what needed to change. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding of culture saw Ulmandra get angry at Uchimura and momentarily break their partnership.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 release date and time

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 will be released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Given the varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime will be released on the next day in some regions worldwide.

Trending

The fourth episode of the Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Monday January 20 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Monday January 20 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday January 20 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday January 20 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Monday January 20 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Monday January 20 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday January 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday January 21

Where to watch Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4?

Uchimura as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 will first air on ABEMA and d Anime Store locally, and Crunchyroll globally.

The same anime episode will air on television a week later on local Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. This will be followed by local streaming services like Hulu, Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Bandai Channel, and others.

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 3 recap

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 3, titled Now I Understand! Elite General Communication, saw Uchimura craving to eat meat as he only ate gim porridge since he arrived in the isekai world. Hence, Ulmandra took him for hunting, showcasing her powers while fighting the hellhog.

Ulmandra as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Having killed the beast, Ulmandra and Uchimura shared the meat with the villagers residing nearby; however, their cooking methods were too poor. Hence, Uchimura helped them prepare the food, also realizing that their nation was poor.

Also read: 25 most memorable Gojo quotes from Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

The anime later saw Uchimura giving Ulmandra some suggestions to fight more efficiently. One of these comments addressed her clothing; hence, Ulmandra felt very offended. With that, she got angry and left Uchimura by himself. Fortunately, Uchimura identified his mistake and made amends with her.

What to expect from Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4?

The mysterious character as seen in the anime (Image via Geek Toys, CompTown)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! episode 4 will most likely introduce fans to a new character. While the previous episode ended with Uchimura mistakenly proposing to Ulmandra with the magic stone, the anime soon shifted its focus to a mysterious female character who had her eyes on Uchimura.

The mysterious character noticed that Uchimura had ingratiated himself with the demon kingdom generals despite his incompetence. Hopefully, the anime will expand on this development in the next episode.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback