Kagurabachi chapter 65 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 65 is set to be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9 (2025), as per the official MANGA Plus website. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, most fans can read the chapter on January 26, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira realized he must hone his skills as a swordsman to continue fighting without Enten. However, it wasn't easy against an opponent like Kuguri, who valued swordplay more than anything. Eventually, Chihiro demonstrated the Iai White Purity Style, a technique to improve his agility against Kuguri.

Kagurabachi chapter 65 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per the Shueisha-affiliated MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 65 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #9 for 2025. Yet due to the varying time zones, most manga lovers across the world can read the chapter on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 65, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 27, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 65?

Chihiro vs. Kuguri (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 65 on multiple Shueisha-based platforms, including the MANGA Plus app, the MANGA Plus website, the official VIZ Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Yet, only the first and the latest three chapters on these platforms can be accessed for free, except for the Shonen Jump+ app, where one must get a subscription to read every chapter. Likewise, interested readers need a subscription to MANGA Plus to access other chapters beyond the free ones.

Kagurabachi chapter 64 recap

The chapter begins with Sumi handing over Chihiro his sword's sheath as he prepares to combat Kuguri. Meanwhile, the Hishaku sorcerer is torn between following his mission and satisfying his desire for a challenging swordfight. Eventually, he decides to follow his passion and confront Rokuhira.

On the other hand, a flashback reveals a conversation between Chihiro and Rou. The former thinks the biggest problem they have right now is his own weakness. Chihiro confesses that he has been overwhelming his enemies with the Enten's power.

However, he lacks the essential skills of a swordsman because he never learned it from anyone. That's why, he wants to hone his swordsmanship to stand at the highest caliber of an Enchanted Blade user. Since he can't use Enten given his restrictions, Chihiro strives to become a Samurai.

Kuguri is infuriated at Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Kuguri notices Chihiro's poor swordsmanship. He further learns how Chihiro wants to evolve as a swordsman in real combat. Kuguri lashes at Chihiro for not taking swordplay seriously and proceeds to focus on his original mission. Chihiro then recalls the battle experience he has gathered for three years.

According to the chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira's experiences in battles have already sharpened his senses and developed his physical endurance. What he lacks is a role model. Just then, he recalls Samura and Uruha's technique. With that, Chihiro achieves a new technique called Iai White Purity Style.

A comment from Uruha in flashback reveals that Iai White Purity Style is a technique that builds up Spirit Energy and contains it in the sword's scabbard. When a user draws the sword, the energy from the scabbard is released explosively. As a result, the user gains extreme speed.

Chihiro Rokuhira uses Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro uses the technique to blitz toward Kuguri, who is caught by surprise. Suddenly, he recalls how his comrade, Hiruhiko, disregarded his swordplay teachings and called him a bore. On the other hand, he finally gets a taste of a budding potential.

Torn between the pleasure of a swordfight and his duty, Kuguri's mind goes through extreme emotional turbulence. The episode ends with Kuguri seemingly knocked out due to his mental struggle.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 65? (speculative)

Kuguri seemingly struggles (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 65 will likely show Kuguri's status. Although the Hishaku sorcerer is seemingly passed out, his battle instincts may take over and pose a challenge for Chihiro.

Additionally, his partner hasn't yet made a move on anyone. It remains to be seen whether or not Kagurabachi chapter 65 showcases Kuguri's partner in action.

