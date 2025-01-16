Gachiakuta chapter 124: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 124 is slated to be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Yet, due to the varying time zones, most manga lovers can read the chapter on January 21, 2025. Considering the official staff hasn't announced a break, interested fans can read the chapter on Kodansha's K-Manga service next week.

In the previous chapter, Follo and Rudo fought against each other, totally forgetting about the impending threat of the Trash Beast's main body. Eventually, the Trash Beast gained sentience and attacked the duo. Follo realized his mistake and decided to take on the Trash Beast on his own. However, the monster's ferocious strength threw him off a cliff.

Gachiakuta chapter 124 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K-Manga platform, Gachiakuta chapter 124 will be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in most countries, while the same chapter will be released in Japan on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12 am JST, due to the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 124, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 08:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, January 21, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 22, 2025 12:30 am

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 124?

Follo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga enthusiasts and fans of Kei Urana can read Gachiakuta chapter 124 and the previous chapters on Kodansha's K-Manga platform, which can be accessed both as app and web versions.

However, the service is only available in selected regions, including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Notably, interested readers must purchase coins to read the chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 123 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 123, titled True Colors, begins with a confrontation between Follo and Rudo. Follo's insecurities come to the fore as he tells Rudo he doesn't have the acumen to understand his "miserable" life. He feels Rudo should just return to the Sphere if he has such "amazing powers."

However, their fight is cut short by a sudden attack out of nowhere. Gachiakuta chapter 123 shows the house behind them turning into a terrifying Trash Beast. As the Trash Beast shows its true colors, Follo realizes his mistake. He feels he shouldn't have reacted the way he did.

The Trash Beast, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

He recalls that he and other Supporters have come to aid Rudo on his first mission as a Cleaner. However, his actions have disrupted everyone's groove. As the immense guilt eats Follo from inside, he decides to atone for his deeds. Follo apologizes to Rudo and takes on the Trash Beast himself.

Rudo can only watch as the Trash Beast's fierce powers throw Follo off a cliff. Gachiakuta chapter 123 ends on a shocking note, with Rudo witnessing Follo's bloodied body lying on the ground.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 124? (Speculative)

Follo, as seen at the end of chapter 123 (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest chapter shockingly ended, Gachiakuta chapter 124 will likely show Rudo going berserk against the Trash Beast to eradicate it from existence.

Meanwhile, the chapter will likely reveal Follo's status, who is presumably dead with lifeless eyes. However, it remains to be seen whether Kei Urana plans to bring back Follo in a miraculous manner.

