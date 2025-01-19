Kagurabachi chapter 64: Chihiro Rokuhira showcases a new technique against Kuguri

Kagurabachi chapter 64 was released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's eighth issue for 2025. The chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira surpass his limits to demonstrate the White Purity style, an Iai-sword drawing technique against Kuguri.

In the previous chapter, the Masumi captain surmised they should take Iori away from the school to ensure the other students' safety from the Hishaku members. As Sumi rode a motorcycle with Samura's daughter behind her, Kuguri and his partner chased her. Kuguri had almost chased Sumi if it weren't for Chihiro who intervened at the right time.

Kagurabachi chapter 64: Chihiro Rokuhira decides to become a "Samurai" to solve his prime weakness

Iori and Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 64, titled Become a Samurai, begins with Sumi returning Chihiro Rokuhira his sword's sheath as he prepares to take down Kuguri, the Hishaku sorcerer. While Kuguri looks forward to the challenge, he remembers that he has a job to do. According to the chapter, Kuguri is torn between satisfying his desire to have an enthralling swordfight and following his plan to abduct Samura's daughter.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira observes his enemies and realizes that they weren't there at the time of his father's death. Just then, he recalls his experience with Samura, including how the swordsman told him to lay down his sword and leave his vengeance to him. Chihiro feels fighting Samura has stripped his rights for revenge.

Kagurabachi chapter 64 then reveals a conversation Chihiro had with the Masumi's captain, Rou. The Enten user recalls Rou telling him that he wants to solve as many problems as possible before Hakuri wakes up. In that case, Chihiro feels the primary problem that needs to be addressed is his own weakness.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 64, Chihiro Rokuhira thinks he doesn't have adequate swordsmanship skills. He recalls the number of times Hakuri has saved him and that he has become co-dependant on him. Chihiro further curses himself for Hakuri's current condition.

Chihiro doesn't feel confident enough to return to fighting the way he's now. When he faced Samura, he realized he didn't have the necessary swordsmanship. According to Kagurabachi chapter 64, the primary aspect of Sorcery is physical strengthening. Apparently, one can attain superhuman levels of strength by swirling their Spirit Energy all over their body.

Following this principle, it's possible to unleash strong attacks using a sword. That's how one can acquire not only speed but incredible endurance, apt for close-range combat. That way, sorcery becomes only an aiding factor. According to Kagurabachi chapter 64, the Enchanted Blade wielders of the Seitei War had already attained that level before the war even began.

Rou in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro further states in Kagurabachi chapter 64 that although he has spent more time with a sword than the Enchanted Blade wielders from the Seitei War, he has yet to reach their level simply because he has never learned swordsmanship from anyone.

Rou then reminds Chihiro that when it comes to compatibility, he and the Enten Enchanted Blade are the best there can be. With that clear, Rou thinks the next step is to teach Chihiro Rokuhira the art of swordsmanship. It's necessary if he wants to achieve greater heights with the Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro also knows that he has been relying on his Enchanted Blade's abilities for all his life, without honing his own potential. However, since he cannot use Enten for the time being, Chihiro Rokuhira is pushed into a corner to surpass his limits, i.e., become a Samurai.

Kagurabachi chapter 64: Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates the White Purity Style Iai technique

Chihiro vs. Kuguri (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 64 returns to the present, showcasing Chihiro's battle against Kuguri. The former chases after Kuguri, who wants to capture Samura's daughter. However, Kuguri's battle instincts take over him, as he chooses to fight Chihiro over prioritizing his actual mission.

As Kuguri charges at Chihiro with his blade, his attacks get heavier with every hack. Meanwhile, Rou realizes that Kuguri has yet to showcase his Sorcery powers as he's only focusing on the swordfight. While he commends Chihiro's efforts, Rou thinks Kuguri isn't an opponent against whom he can peacefully experience his first regular swordfight.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira's mediocre swordplay and subpar Spiritual Energy annoy Kuguri, who reprimands the boy for thinking he can get better at swordfight by exposing himself to real combat. A short flashback in Kagurabachi chapter 64 then shows how the Hishaku's leader, Yura, once asked Kuguri to teach Hiruhiko the art of swordsmanship.

Kuguri lashes at Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Although the swordsman elaborately explained to Hiruhiko the art of swordsmanship, the boy didn't take him seriously. Hiruhiko's careless attitude infuriated Kuguri, who sternly told him not to underestimate swords. At present, Kuguri backs away from mingling with Chihiro over the swordfight and refocuses on his original mission.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira isn't perturbed by Kuguri's response. Rather, he concentrates on remembering the battle experiences he has gathered in three years. According to Kagurabachi chapter 64, Chihiro's combat experience has honed his battle sense and physical endurance. Yet, amid all the bravado, he lacks a proper model.

Chihiro realizes that he cannot infuse his Spiritual Energy as fluently as he could with Enten. That's why, he strives it fit them into a form. Kagurabachi chapter 64 then showcases Chihiro Rokuhira following Uruha and Samura's model to demonstrate the Iai: White Purity Style technique.

Chihiro Rokuhira's Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

In a flashback, Uruha reveals that the White Purity Style is a type of sword drawing technique where the user encapsulates all of their Spiritual Energy within the blade's sheath. Thus, drawing the blade explosively releases the energy culminating in supreme speed.

In Kagurabachi chapter 64, Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates Uruha's technique to blitz toward Kuguri. The Hishaku user is caught by surprise. He commends the Iai style, even though it's not perfect. Suddenly, Kuguri's mind oscillates between his duty and desire. He remembers how Hiruhiko called him a bore for being serious about swordsmanship.

Suddenly, Kuguri is overwhelmed with a strong sensation and seemingly passes out. Meanwhile, Sumi, who's driving the motorbike with Iori behind her, realizes the Hishaku sorcerer must have lost in his internal struggle. Kagurabachi chapter 64 ends a rather perplexing situation, where Kuguri's status remains unknown.

Conclusion

Kuguri seemingly passes out from overwhelming emotions (Image via Shueisha)

After a prolonged break, Takeru Hokazono has given fans an exhilarating cinematic experience with Kagurabachi chapter 64. The latest chapter witnessed Kuguri's psyche, as his obsession with swordplay drove him to choose desire over his duty to capture Samura's daughter.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 64 saw Chihiro Rokuhira pinpoint his weakness and find a way to surpass his limits. Choosing Samura and Uruha's sword drawing technique as a model to create a new move for himself has given Chihiro an edge as a swordsman.

While he hasn't mastered the ability yet, it has piqued Kuguri's interest. Now, it remains to be seen how Chihiro can master his Iai: White Purity Style to go head-to-head against his enemies.

