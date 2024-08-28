Kagurabachi manga wins Tsugimanga 2024 award for best print manga 

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has won the Tsugimanga 2024 award (Next Manga Award 2024) for the best print manga category with a whopping 101,836 votes. This news was confirmed during the official livestream held by the staff on the Niconico streaming website. A celebratory visual and comment from Takeru Hokazono has been posted by staff on the award's official website.

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi is a battle shonen manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series debuted on September 17, 2024, as part of the publication company's Jump NEXTWAVE Project, which also included Elck Itsumo's Two on Ice and Yoshihiko Hayashi's MamaYuyu.

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga wins Tsugimanga 2024 award for best print category with 101,836 votes

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned earlier, Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has earned the most votes on the Tsugimanga 2024 award for the best print category. The series secured first place with 101,836 votes, while Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun If Episode of Mafia came second with 33,033 votes, and Tsumiki Ogami & Strange Everyday Life was third with 30,384 votes.

Undoubtedly, it's a massive achievement for the series, considering the number of votes it got. The previous winner of the Tsugimanga Award's print category was There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization by Muchimaro, which only received 39,283 votes.

Compared to the previous winner, Kagurabachi manga has earned almost 70k more votes. Unfortunately, the series couldn't break the record votes set by Oshi no Ko, which won with 103,400 votes in 2021. Nevertheless, the number of votes the series earned reveals the craze it has garnered from fans.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Notably, the battle shonen manga had tough competition, with titles such as Kill Blue, Nue's Exorcist, and others on the nomination list. However, the series came out on top thanks to the abundance of votes from fans. The voting period was opened from June 21, 2024, to July 8, 2024. Fans could vote only once with a registered mail.

Announcer Takamichi Nakakura and voice actor, Nozomi Suzuhara, hosted the Tsugimanga 2024 award livestream, along with commentators, Masahiro Ohno, the editor-in-chief of Manga DX+, Rikiya Kurimata from Tsutaya bookstore, and Rico Shinoda from Da Vinci Web editorial department.

Takeru Hokazono's illustration for Chihiro (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Kagurabachi_x)

After declaring Kagurabachi manga as Tsugimanga 2024's print category winner, the hosts shared a celebratory illustration and comment from Takeru Hokazono. Later, the same was posted on the award's official website. The visual depicts Chihiro Rokuhira unsheathing his Enten blade.

Takeru Hokazono's comments regarding his series' victory in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I'm very happy to realize that so many people have read it and found it interesting, and it's giving me a surge of energy to continue drawing manga. I'm really grateful! I'm also really motivated to make it even more interesting so that I can live up to all the people who said, 'Come back next time!,' so I hope you'll continue to support me."

Takeru Hokazono's manga has released 46 chapters so far, with the 47th chapter slated to release on Monday, September 2, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series has published three volumes thus far, with the fourth volume scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback