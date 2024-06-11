Oshi no Ko manga to enter its final arc with chapter 153

Oshi no Ko manga is set to enter its final arc with chapter 153, which will be released on Thursday, June 27, 2024. While the manga has yet to officially make an announcement, the information was leaked out through the Weekly Young Jump issue 28/2024.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, is a Japanese manga series that began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. With its chapters collected into 14 volumes, the manga series has over 15 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko manga set to enter its final arc after break

On Monday, June 10, 2024, a leak from Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump issue 28/2024 revealed that Oshi no Ko manga is set to begin its final arc with chapter 153. This means that the manga's current story arc, i.e., The End of the Play Arc is set to end with chapter 152.

However, fans must remember that the manga's next chapter will not be released next week, but the week after as the series will be going on a one-week break. Oshi no Ko chapter 153 will be released on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump issue 30/2024.

Fans worldwide can read the manga chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko manga's final arc?

Aqua and Gorou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed by the spoilers from the final chapter of The End of the Play Arc, the 15 Year Lie movie is soon about to be released. This is evident from the early preview screening of the movie which moved people to tears.

In the meantime, Aqua finally met his father Hikaru Kamiki. He declared that he intended to exact his revenge on him as that was the only way he and his sister Ruby Hoshino could move past the murder of their mother Ai, and have a happy future.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, there is a very high chance that the final arc of the Oshi no Ko manga will focus on the release of the 15 Year Lie movie and the public's reaction to the same.

As the movie never revealed the identity of Hikaru Kamiki and addressed him as Boy A, the final arc could focus on people trying to deduce Boy A's true identity. Such an incident could destroy Hikaru Kamiki's public image, forcing him to take action.

