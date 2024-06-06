Oshi no Ko chapter 152: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 is set to be released on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has returned from its one-week break and will be releasing its chapters as per its weekly release schedule. Oshi no Ko manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

The previous episode saw Kana Arima and Aqua Hoshino go on a catch-ball date. The date setting allowed both to converse with each other and share their dreams. During this, Kana declared her dream of wanting to become Aqua Hoshino's only idol. With that, she invited him to watch her perform her final B-Komachi gig.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 release date and time

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Oshi no Ko chapter 152 will be released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan, followed by a few other countries on the same day.

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday June 12 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday June 12 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday June 12 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday June 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday June 12 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday June 12 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday June 13 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday June 13

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 152?

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 will be made available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. The service can be accessed through both a website and a mobile application. However, both platforms work a bit differently; the website only allows fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga.

Meanwhile, the mobile application allows fans to read all chapters of a manga for free. However, one can only read the first three and the latest three chapters repeatedly unless they get a premium membership to MANGA Plus.

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 recap

Kana and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 151, titled Catch Ball, saw Kana Arima and Aqua Hoshino going out on a date. Kana wanted to play catch with Aqua. Hence, she asked Aqua to wear his Youtou High School uniform so that they could enter the school's premises.

While playing catch, Aqua revealed that he planned on going to medical college to become a heart surgeon. Meanwhile, Kana declared that her dream was to become Aqua Hoshino's favorite idol, i.e., the only person he looked at. With that, Kana invited Aqua to watch her perform in her retirement show on Christmas Day.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 152?

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 will likely switch its focus to the release of the '15-Year Lie' movie. Manga fans may want to watch Aqua Hoshino witness Kana Arima's final performance as a B-Komachi idol. However, the manga series is seemingly preparing to end the entire revenge plot against Hikaru Kamiki before it refocuses on Aqua and Kana's love story.

Hence, fans can expect to see the movie's staff members prepare for the film's release. Meanwhile, Hikaru Kamiki and Nino could make their appearances.

