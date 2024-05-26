Oshi no Ko season 2 announces release date with new key visual and trailer

On Sunday, May 26, Oshi no Ko Anime Expo 2024 announced new information about Oshi no Ko Season 2. The expo unveiled the anime's release date with its key visual and trailer. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The anime's previous season saw Aqua and Akane begin dating, following which the couple alongside Kana and others got recruited in a 2.5D drama based on a popular manga series Tokyo Blade. With that, the anime set up the 2.5D Stage Play Arc for the anime's second season.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 set to release in July 2024

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, Oshi no Ko Anime Expo 2024 unveiled the release date for Oshi no Ko Season 2 anime. Oshi no Ko Season 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST, on TOKYO MX and ABEMA. The anime announced this with its newly revealed key visual and trailer.

The key visual depicts the series' characters in their costumes for the 2.5D Stage Play. Additionally, it features Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho who will play an integral part in the upcoming season but won't be part of the stage play.

As for the trailer, it depicts scenes from the upcoming story arc. Evidently, the rehearsals are set to be a huge part of Oshi no Ko Season 2. However, it is only when Taiki Himekawa steps into the rehearsals that life is breathed into the sessions. Melt Narushima is also set to have a moment with his former acting partner Kana Arima.

Additionally, the anime will introduce fans to two new characters - Goa and Abiko Samejima. Goa will be voiced by Daisuke Ono and Abiko Samejima will be voiced by Ayane Sakura. Daisuke Ono has previously voiced Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler and Kudo in My Hero Academia. Meanwhile, Ayane Sakura has previously voiced Minami Fuyuki in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! and Ochako Uraraka in My Hero Academia.

Goa and Abiko Samejima as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Both voice actors conveyed to the anime's fans that they put their heart and soul into their performance while trying to stay true to the characters created by the manga creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari.

Lastly, Oshi no Ko Season 2 also announced its opening theme song details. The song is called "ファタール," translated as "FATALE." It will be performed by GEMN.

