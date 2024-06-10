Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers: 15 Year Lie gets early screening as Aqua finally faces his father

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers were supposed to reveal how people would react to the release of the 15 Year Lie movie. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers not only revealed the results of the early screening but also saw Aqua Hoshino confronting his father Hikaru Kamiki.

The previous chapter saw Aqua and Kana going out on a catch ball date in their Youtou High School uniforms. During this, Aqua shared that he wished to become a doctor. As for Kana, she wished to become the only person Aqua looked at, i.e., his only idol.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers: Gotanda identifies Kaburagi's sacrifices to avenge Ai Hoshino

Taishi Gotanda as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled 'Interview.' Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers began with Gotanda as he expressed his vision behind the film '15 Year Lie' prior to its preliminary screening in November. He revealed that he did not add much fiction to the story and kept as much based on reality as possible. With that, he added that the movie was dedicated to Ai.

After Director Gotanda's brief greeting, Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers saw the film finally being screened for the relevant personnel. As the credits rolled, many people began sobbing inside the screening room. While some were crying from the sense of accomplishment, others were crying due to the sad story based on Ai's life.

Frill Shiranui as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Surprisingly, even Frill Shiranui was moved to tears as she believed Gotanda's work to be top-notch. Frill expressed that she was concerned about a few bad performances in the movie, however, the final quality was simply amazing.

Ruby Hoshino immediately caught that remark as she asked Frill about the same. Seemingly, the bad performances were by Ruby herself, but Aqua's editing helped them fit into the movie. Even Melt Narushima remarked that the bad performances were only at the start. However, the movie's climax could only be pulled off by Ruby. That was the most important part as those scenes would determine how the film would be received.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers then switched to Kaburagi Masaya and Taishi Gotanda. Kaburagi asked Gotanda if he was finally able to capture the real Ai. While Gotanda wasn't certain, his regrets finally lessened a bit, making him feel like he could move forward. Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers saw Gotanda asking Kaburagi how he felt.

Gotanda believed that Kaburagi had gambled everything on the movie because he must have blamed himself for bringing Ai and Hikaru Kamiki together. However, Kaburagi expressed that he wasn't that passionate as a person. Nevertheless, Gotanda thought otherwise as he knew Kaburagi wanted to be a director in the past and hadn't given up yet. That was more than enough information to deduce how passionate Kaburagi was.

Kaburagi Masaya as seen in the Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers then switched to Aqua Hoshino as he was giving an interview. The interviewer had watched the movie and could understand that Aqua had played a challenging role. Hence, he asked Aqua about his motivations for appearing in the film. While the interviewer believed that Aqua's reason was his family, Aqua was very adamant that he did not act to make people happy.

Nevertheless, the interviewer was adamant that Aqua had a deep affection for his cast members and they too held him in high regard. Aqua immediately retorted stating that even if someone were to love him, he would not love them back. If they still chose to like him, that's their choice.

The interviewer believed that this statement was a lie. As per him, Aqua was keeping his distance from his cast members because they were important to him.

Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers then saw the interviewer asking Aqua why he was going to such lengths to suppress himself. Aqua revealed that, for him, acting was his revenge...revenge against the interviewer, i.e., Hikaru Kamiki, the one who killed Ai Hoshino, mother of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino. Aqua declared that if he couldn't end Hikaru, both he and his sister would not be able to move forward into the future.

With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 152 spoilers revealed that the manga will be going on a break next week, following which it would begin its final arc "Towards the Stars, Towards the Dream."

