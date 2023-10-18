Oshi no Ko chapter 129: Gotanda's direction pushes Ruby to become the most ideal Ai

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 129, fans saw the filming for "15-Year Lie" finally begin, something they had eagerly been waiting for months. With this chapter, the shooting has finally begun, which is why fans are bound to see the cast members try and enact their roles.

The previous chapter saw all the cast members of the "15-Year Lie" movie gather for the script reading. During this, the Crow Girl revealed that her stage name was Tsukuyomi, and she was going to play young Aqua and Ruby's roles. Additionally, the chapter also saw Gotanda being doubtful about the film's last line.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 129: Ruby manages to portray Ai's emotions

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 129 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 129, titled Piece, opened with the filming of the "15-Year Lie" movie. Akane, Kana, and Mem-Cho played their respective roles as Takamine, Nino, and Mei Mei, respectively. Takamine teased Nino for being boorish by pointing out her mistakes. That's when Mei Mei asked Takamine to not tease Nino.

Upon hearing the accusation, Takamine expressed that she wasn't teasing Nino. In fact, she loved Nino and was looking after her well-being. The scene ended as the staff prepared for the next scene.

During this time, Mem-Cho asked her friends if her acting was good enough. Both Akane and Kana believed that Mem-Cho did well. However, Kana believed that the reason Mem did so well was because her personality was similar to that of Mei Mei.

Mem, Kana, and Akane as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 129 (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kana, this was the same reason why Akane was able to act out Takamine's role so well. With this comment, Kana aimed at calling Akane a nasty person. While Akane rejected the idea of her being nasty, she enjoyed bullying Kana.

Soon after, the staff prepared for Ruby Hoshino's first scene. While Ruby was nervous, she felt confident as she had rehearsed her lines quite well. Unfortunately, Director Taishi Gotanda wasn't convinced with her performance and had her do the shot 13 times. When Ruby finally asked the staff for some suggestions, Gotanda conveyed to Ruby that Ai was dumber, hence Ruby did not need to try so hard.

Ruby as Ai in Oshi no Ko chapter 129 (Image via Shueisha)

Hearing someone call her mother dumb made Ruby angry. She knew that her mother wasn't dumb, but had a rich, emotional inner world. Ruby gave her next shot while trying to hide her anger. This time the shot was perfect, and even Ruby could feel it.

As explained by Kana Arima, Gotanda only wanted real shots, thus he tried to frustrate Ruby by having her repeat her shots. This eventually led to Ruby imitating Ai perfectly, by hiding an emotion. Even Akane was certain that Ai was a person who hid a lot of anger. Following that, Kana warned her fellow cast members to be careful with the director as he could possibly also manipulate them for the best shots.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 129

Taishi Gotanda as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 129 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 saw Gotanda manipulate Ruby to bring out Ai's true emotions. While Ruby may not have liked the experience, she is sure to keep this in mind in future shots.

Thus, Ruby is bound to portray Ai in the best possible manner. Through this, Ruby could possibly understand her mother a whole lot better too.

