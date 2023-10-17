Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers: '15-Year Lie' filming sees Gotanda bring out Ai's emotions in Ruby

With the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 129 out, the manga series has finally begun filming for the '15-Year Lie' film. With that, fans saw Ruby, Kana, Akane, and Mem all giving their first performances as the original B-Komachi members. However, Ruby hit a speed bump at the very beginning.

The previous chapter saw all the cast members of the '15-Year Lie' gather for the script reading. There, the Crow Girl revealed that she was set to play Aqua and Ruby's younger roles. Meanwhile, Director Gotanda had doubts about the Crow Girl and the film's final line.

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers and raw scans: '15-Year Lie' filming begins

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers started with the '15-Year Lie' filming. Akane as Takamine could be seen scolding Kana as Nino for keeping a bottle of water out in the open without closing it. This was followed by Takamine bullying Nino by calling her uneducated and unsightly for having a cowlick stick out of her hair.

That's when Mem-Cho as Mei Mei made her appearance and asked Takamine not to bully Nino. Takamine responded by claiming that she wasn't being a bully but was being stern. She stated that she loved Nino and was trying to look out for her future. The scene finally ended as Miyako asked Ruby to keep a close eye on everything as she needed to match Akane and Kana's level of acting.

Meanwhile, Mem-Cho got Akane and Kana to judge her acting. Both of them thought Mem-Cho did a good job. However, Kana believed that the reason Mem-Cho did well was because Mei Mei's personality was quite similar to hers. Through this, Kana deduced that Akane had a nasty personality, which is why she was good at playing her role as Takamine. While Akane rejected that she was nasty, she did enjoy her role in bullying Kana.

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers finally saw Ruby Hoshino start her acting career as Ai Hoshino. She had a simple line to say, "Hello everyone," however, Director Gotanda wasn't satisfied with Ruby's acting and got her to repeat the shot 13 times.

Wanting to know what she was doing wrong, Ruby asked one of the staff members to ask the Director. In response to this, Gotanda stated that Ai was more idiotic than what Ruby was portraying. Thus, he asked Ruby not to try so hard. Ruby felt offended by the director's words as she believed that her mother was not an idiot but a person who was hiding her emotions.

Ruby was consumed with anger and tried to hide her emotions while giving the shot again. The shot was finally perfect as she portrayed Ai in her true essence. Kana herself said that the Director wanted Ruby to have the same emotions as Ai, i.e., someone with hidden emotions. Having Ruby repeat her shot caused her to become angry and hide her emotions while giving the final shot.

With that, Kana praised the director and asked Mem-Cho and Akane to be careful while working with him.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 spoilers saw the filming for the movie finally start. While the upcoming chapter is set to focus on Ruby Hoshino and others, the next chapter could possibly focus on Aqua acting as Hikaru Kamiki. While Aqua himself chose the role, he may have some trouble portraying someone he wants to take revenge on.

