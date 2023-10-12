What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 129?

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 19, at 12 am JST. With the cast members having tried on their costumes, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw all the cast members of "15-Year Lie" gather for the script reading. During this, the Crow Girl revealed that she was set to play the role of young Aqua and Ruby. After the script reading, the cast members tried on their costumes, and as expected, Ruby looked identical to her mother Ai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 129: Major spoilers to expect

1) The male cast may notice Ruby's resemblance to Ai

Ruby Hoshino as Ai in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 129 may show the male cast getting ready to see Ruby Hoshino in her Ai costume. While everyone knows that Ruby is Ai's daughter, the resemblance is bound to shock them to the core, especially Aqua. Considering how he loved Ai Hoshino as Gorou Amamiya, seeing Ruby as Ai could possibly leave Aqua with lot to think about.

While he himself loved Ai, Ruby as Sarina loved Aqua as Gorou. Hence, Aqua had already been in a tough spot. Thus, seeing Ruby in the guise of his idol is bound to leave Aqua speechless. This may force him to make a decision on who he views as a romantic interest - Ai Hoshino or Sarina Tendouji.

2) Aqua may reveal his Hikaru Kamiki look in Oshi no Ko chapter 129

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the previous chapter revealed Ruby's Ai Hoshino look, the upcoming chapter might reveal Aqua's Hikaru Kamiki look. Given that Aqua does look similar to him, someone is bound to note the resemblance between the two. Considering that Akane Kurokawa was the one who deduced Aqua's father's identity, she could very well be left shocked by Aqua's resemblance to Hikaru.

In fact, even Aqua himself may react negatively to it. He has been trying to get hold of the person responsible for his mother's death, and now that he himself is set to look like Hikaru, Aqua may experience mixed feelings about his role. That said, his determination is bound to help him push forward.

3) Oshi no Ko chapter 129 may see the filming begin

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Now that the cast members are done with their script reading and costume fitting, the filming for "15-Year Lie" may finally begin. With this, fans may get to see Tsukuyomi's interactions with her fellow actors. Additionally, Aqua and Ruby could have a tough time during the filming as they may end up revisiting their moments with their mother during the course of the shooting.

Yet, it is tough to say if Oshi no Ko chapter 129 will actually depict the filming, or if it will be using a filler chapter to skip over the entire filming procedure. Nevertheless, the chances of that happening are very slim.

Final thoughts

The announcement for the "15-Year Lie" film took place ages ago in the manga. However, the film has yet to start shooting.

Given how much the manga is trying to expand the story, it is to be expected that Oshi no Ko chapter 129 may possibly showcase how the manga is set to deal with the filming. Hence, the upcoming chapter could be vital to the future of the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.