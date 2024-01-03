Kill Blue reveals special PV to celebrate volume 3 release

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 saw author and illustrator Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s original Kill Blue manga series release a celebratory promotional video ahead of its next volume release. The next release for the series will mark its third compilation volume, likely resulting in roughly 25 of the series’ 34 total chapters having been compiled into book volumes.

The roughly 90-second long promotional video for the Kill Blue manga series features narrative voice acting as it introduces and focuses on the various characters of the series. Doing so also provides a brief overview of the series overall, although without English subtitles, only those who can speak Japanese will be able to understand exactly what’s being said.

Nevertheless, the promotional video does still allow non-Japanese viewers to get a general idea of what the Kill Blue manga series is about thanks to the images within. With the manga series already proving extremely popular less than a year after its initial release, this latest promotional video will likely only convince more fans to pick up the series.

Kill Blue promotional video for third volume provides intriguing overview of the series

As mentioned above, the main goal of the promotional video beyond celebrating the third volume’s release seems to be giving an overview of the Kill Blue manga series. Protagonist Juzo Ogami is seemingly the main focus of the promotional video, both in his 40-year-old form and his 12-year-old form which he mainly appears in during the series.

While Tadatoshi’s manga series hasn’t won or been nominated for any specific awards since its release, the critical and general reception of the manga has been overwhelmingly positive. This is likely due to how young the series is rather than any specific slight against its production. This is especially likely to be true given the praise its artwork, characters, and story have received, with the plot specifically being praised for making itself unique among other hitmen manga.

Kill Blue follows Juzo Ogami, a 40-year-old who works for the Z.O.O. assassin syndicate as their top hitman. However, during a job with the genetic manipulation company Mitsuoka Pharmaceuticals, Ogami is stung by a wasp which modifies his DNA. This causes his body to regress into a 12-year-old form, leaving him unable to resume work as a hitman due to his reduced stature.

However, his boss instead assigns Ogami to investigate a middle school his daughter is applying to, and report back as to whether or not it’s safe. Ogami’s first experience with school ever ends up being one he falls in love with, forcing him to balance his time as a student and an assassin. He also meets Noren Mitsuoka, the heiress of Mitsuoka Pharmaceuticals, and focuses on making her the key to figuring out how to return to his normal age.

