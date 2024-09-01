Kagurabachi chapter 47: Yoji Uruha vows to fight for Chihiro Rokuhira as The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc truly begins

Kagurabachi chapter 47 was released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 40th issue. The chapter revealed Yoji Uruha's strong affection for Kunishige Rokuhira, who entrusted him with the Enchanted Blade Kumeyuri in the Seitei war. Additionally, the chapter saw Chihiro and Hakuri save the Yoji from Hishaku's assassins.

In the previous chapter, the Kamunabi's higher authorities judged Chihiro Rokuhira and wondered if he could be trusted with his plan of retrieving the Enchanted Blades using Hakuri's Storehouse powers. Eventually, they assigned the sorcerers to protect Yoji Uruha, who escaped from his Sanzo, after being attacked by the Hishaku.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 highlights: Yoji Uruha's connection to Kunishige Rokuhira is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 47, titled Uruha, begins with a monologue from Yoji Uruha, the contracted owner of the Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri. It is revealed that eighteen years ago, Kunishige Rokuhira entrusted him with the Kumeyuri blade to fight in the Seitei War.

It was the highest point of Uruha's life because he admired Kunishige for his iron-clad composure and resolute eyes. No sooner had the war ceased than he voluntarily returned the Enchanted Blades to Rokuhira. Interestingly, he never heard of him again until 15 years later, when Kamunabi's elite sorcerers informed him about Kunishige's death.

Yoji Uruha learns about Kunishige Rokuhira's death (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He learned that a group called Hishaku was behind the blacksmith's death. After eliminating Rokuhira, they stole all the Enchanted Blades and even killed Misaka, the bearer of Cloud Gouger. Since then, Kamunabi employed its elite forces to protect the contractors of the Enchanted Blades, to ensure Hishaku can't use the stolen Enchanted Blades.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 continues Yoji's monologue, where the sorcerer reveals how he has been living a fruitless life, away from the public eye in the Kokugoku Fortress, a natural hot spring in the Northern Toyama Prefecture.

Yoji refuses to believe the Kunishige has a child (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

One day, one of the Kamunabi sorcerers informed him about the existence of the seventh Enchanted Blade and Kunishige's son. Uruha refused to believe it because he felt Kunishige could never take care of a child.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 further reveals that Yoji had lost his will to live after learning about Kunishige's death. Following the lengthy monologue, the chapter returns to the present and shows Yoji Uruha finding out about the Hishaku's invasion of the Kokugoku fortress.

The Kamunabi elite force urges Yoji to escape (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Kamunabi's elite forces feel they can't defeat the assassins considering they have powers akin to Enchanted Blades. They decide to buy Yoji Uruha sometime so he can run away. One of the elite sorcerers tells Yoji to head for the Atago station. They will contact the headquarters and have them send reinforcements to save him.

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 47 then shows Yoji Uruha wondering whether the new bodyguards can save him. He feels it would take warriors at least on the level of Azami or Hiyuki to protect his life from Hishaku's monstrous assassins. He observes the stations nearby and finds no sign of the enemy. At that moment, Hakuri meets Uruha.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 highlights: Hakuri and Chihiro locate Uruha and offer him protection

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 47 shows Hakuri Sazanami locating Yoji Uruha, thanks to his conspicuous appearance. Uruha asks Hakuri for his insignia, which he shows. However, the sorcerer still can't be assured about his safety, wondering how the boy can save him.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 shows Yoji Uruha identifying four Hishaku assassins in the crowd. He asks Hakuri whether he can take care of them considering the situation is dire. Meanwhile, the young Sazanami sorcerer notices Yoji carrying a blade. The ex-user of Kumeyuri reveals it's a normal sword for self-defense.

Hakuri Sazanami meets Uruha in Kagurabachi chapter 47 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 47 delves into a flashback, where Chihiro Rokuhira tells Hakuri how special he is. Apparently, a normal person's body has only one kind of Spirt Energy, and that too in a limited capacity. If they seal an Eternal Contract with an Enchanted Blade, they lose their original sorcery.

In other words, the bearers of the eternal contracts to the Enchanted Blades are basically defenseless with no Enchanted Blade or sorcery with them. That's why they require intensive protection. Back to the present, Hakuri tries to demonstrate Isou.

Yoji Uruha showcases his sword skills in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Hakuri fails to hold onto his powers since he overused them in the Rakuzaichi. As Hakuri almost faints, Yoji Uruha recalls one of the Kamunabi elite sorcerers telling him he should live since they are offering their lives to protect him. Kagurabachi chapter 47 then shows Yoji Uruha wielding his blade to fight four Hishaku assassins.

He uses his hat as a decoy and then acrobatically swings his blade to find his opponents' weak points. Even though he decimates the assassins with an ordinary blade, the sorcerer feels he has gone rusty.

Moreover, while fighting against the assassins, Uruha realizes that they aren't using the weapons they did in the fortress. He wonders whether there's some kind of restriction to using them. In any case, he and Hakuri get inside the train, with more assassins chasing after them.

Chihiro Rokuhira arrives at the scene in Kagurabachi chapter 47 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Yoji and Hakuri realize that there are Hishaku members even inside the train. Uruha feels they are surrounded, but Hakuri tells him that it's not them but the assassins who are trapped.

Kagurabachi chapter 47 then shows Chihiro Rokuhira appearing like a shadow behind the Hishaku assassins. He uses his Enten blade to surround the environment with his Spirit Energy, and then eradicate the mobs with Kuro. Following that, Chihiro meets Yoji and informs him how his father used to speak of him often.

Yoji Uruha wants to fight for Chihiro (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Enten user adds that he and Hakuri will take over as his protectors and ensure that he lives. Yoji recalls that he once heard Kunishige having a son. The sorcerer then notices an uncanny resemblance between Chihiro and Kunishige.

Seeing traces of Kunishige in Chihiro, Yoji screams in joy. Kagurabachi chapter 47 ends with Yoji Uruha shouting that he can fight for Rokuhira's sake once again.

