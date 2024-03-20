Kagurabachi Chapter 25 saw a significant moment in the narrative when Chihiro Rokuhira traded his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to Kyora Sazanami in exchange for Hakuri's life. Considering the blade was his prized possession and the final memory of his father, the protagonist's act bewildered several fans.

However, Chihiro made it clear in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 that saving Hakuri's life was equally important. Thus, he didn't think twice before trading his blade. That said, saving his friend may not be the only reason Chihiro handed over the katana.

At the end of the chapter, he revealed that everything had gone according to his plan. This begs the question of why he gave the blade to his enemies. Interestingly, a panel from the chapter suggests that Chihiro may want to track the auction using the blade as a tracker.

Exploring the reasons why Chihiro handed over Enten to Kyora Sazanami in Kagurabachi Chapter 25

To understand the actual reason why Chihiro may have given Enten to Kyora Sazanami, one must know about the Sazanami chief's sorcery powers. As the clan's head, Kyora Sazanami has the authority over a sub-dimensional space.

He uses this "pocket dimension" to store merchandise for the Rakuzaichi auction. Interestingly, no one can enter this space since the authority over it rests solely in the direct descendants of the Sazanami dynasty's heads.

In other words, only Kyora can decide whom to allow inside the vault. Chapter 23 also explains that if Kyora dies, the storehouse will cease to exist.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, brute force couldn't have been an option for Chihiro or Shiba to retrieve the Shinuchi katana from the vault. Since Chihiro wanted to secure the blade before the auction, he had to plan something else.

Finally, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 saw Kyora Sazanami reveal another of his sorcery powers, using which he can take out any registered item, including his children, from the vault. That is how he summoned his son, Hakuri, out of thin air and pointed a sword at his neck.

Chihiro, as seen in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Although it angered Chihiro to see Hakuri in such a perilous situation, he probably felt it was the ideal opportunity for him to work on a plan. He settled for a negotiation with the Sazanami head and handed over his precious blade in exchange for Hakuri's life.

There's a possibility that Chihiro may want to track the Rakuzaichi auction by using his blade as a "tracker." Since none can enter the vault without Kyora's permission, it was perhaps the only way Chihiro could gain access.

Enten, as seen in the chapter 25 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Moreover, Kagurabachi Chapter 25 has a panel at the end, where fans can see the Enten blade unsheathed, with water floating out of it. It is speculated but not confirmed that Chihiro may remotely control his Enchanted Blade, similar to how Genichi Sojo did against the Kamunabi elite squad.

Using his blade as a tracker, Chihiro can find out about the auction items inside the "pocket dimension" and look for a way to get the Shinuchi out of the vault. However, this is only a speculation at this point with no concrete proof.

A Kamunabi member, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At the same time, handing over the blade to the Sazanami in Kagurabachi Chapter 25 was a masterstroke by Chihiro because now he won't be pursued by the Kamunabi anymore.

On the contrary, the Kamunabi might do everything to protect Chihiro, since he's the original bearer of Enten, the one who has the "life-long contract" with the blade. This gives Chihiro more flexibility and allows him to chalk out his next plan.

However, there's no doubt that his plan wouldn't have worked if it weren't for Hakuri who arrived at the right time. The negotiation allowed Chihiro to hand over the Enten in a way that didn't seem forced but natural. He didn't let Kyora Sazanami suspect his plan.

Nevertheless, Chihiro's act doesn't take away the fact that he does care about Hakuri. He acknowledged how the banished sorcerer protected his life. As such, one can say that Chihiro hit two birds with one stone in Kagurabachi Chapter 25.

