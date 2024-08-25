Kagurabachi chapter 46: Chihiro and Hakuri receive their first mission from Kamunabi as Hishaku makes their move against the Enchanted Blade bearers

Kagurabachi chapter 46 came out on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am JST on Weekly Shonen Jump issue #39. The chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri temporarily join the Kamunabi to save the previous Enchanted Blade holders from Hishaku's onslaughts.

The previous chapter saw Chihiro and Hakuri wake up from their tiredness a day after the Rakuzaichi incident. Soon after that, Hiyuki told Chihiro that she had to take him to the Kamunabi headquarters.

During their conversation, Chihiro suggested they should try to retrieve the stolen Enchanted Blades from Hishaku using Hakuri's Storehouse ability. However, to do this, they had to ask for the Kamunabi higher-ups' permission to meet the previous Enchanted Blade holders.

Kagurabachi chapter 46: The Kamunabi higher-ups interrogate Chihiro and Hakuri

Kagurabachi chapter 46 begins with Chihiro Rokuhira in handcuffs appearing before the Kamunabi's higher-ups. A flashback panel shows Shiba telling Chihiro that, while the Kamunabi authorities have mixed opinions about Rokuhira and the Enchanted Blades, they have temporarily united to recover the stolen blades.

He feels a hot debate over Chihiro and Enten is inevitable. If that happens, Shiba assures the boy that Azami will protect him. He wishes to lay low because things might turn messy if he turns up with Chihiro. Kagurabachi chapter 46 also reveals that Shiba once beat a few Kamunabi members over Rokuhira in the past.

Meanwhile, the Kamunabi higher-ups begin interrogating Chihiro. The sorcerer with a big mustache confirms with the boy his decision to meet the previous holders of the Enchanted Blades to outwit the Hishaku and retrieve the blades.

The Kamunabi higher-ups judge Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

While it's a sound proposal, they don't want to allow Chihiro for various reasons. Firstly, each Sanzo has multiple elite Kamunabi sorcerers stationed. Therefore, even with an Enchanted Blade, it would be difficult to break in. At the same time, they don't know much about Chihiro.

One of the Kamunabi higher-ups with sideburns asks another personnel whether Chihiro's blood sample has been taken to confirm his relationship with Kunishige Rokuhira. Since the results will take a whole day to arrive, the higher-ups feel it's better to have the meeting a day later.

However, one of the members says they can't do that because the Shinuchi currently has a temporary seal. If they wish to fully seal it, they need to move soon. That's why the Kamunabi intends to know whether Chihiro's plan to thwart the Hishaku is solid.

Hiyuki, Hakuri, and others in Kagurabachi chapter 46 (Image via Shueisha)

Since Hakuri is the key to the plan, they wish to see his powers. However, Hiyuki reveals that Hakuri cannot use his Storehouse ability right now. Kagurabachi chapter 46 reveals that before he arrived at the headquarters, the young Sazanami tried to use his Storehouse power but fainted in the process.

According to Tafuku, Hakuri needs some rest before he can demonstrate it again. On the other hand, Hiyuki confirms the ability's potential, considering she has seen it with her own eyes. She adds that while Hakuri has the key, the reigns lie with Chihiro.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the Kamunabi feels it's better to interrogate Chihiro about the whole affair. The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 46 then shows the Kamunabi sorcerers asking Chihiro about the Cloud Gouger blade. He informs them that the blade has been destroyed, which they feel is a bad omen.

Following that, they ask him whether he's acquainted with someone from the Kamunabi, given that several members were instrumental in establishing Kunishige's hideout in the mountains. However, Chihiro reveals that his father brought him there himself.

Kagurabachi chapter 46: Chihiro digests stern words from a Kamunabi sorcerer

A Kamunabi sorcerer threatens Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 46 (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 46 shifts the perspective to the Kamunabi sorcerer with sideburns, who bombards Chihiro with more questions. However, the boy feels it's pointless to talk about his identity. Rather, he wants to be assessed by his deeds.

Chihiro tells the Kamunabi higher-ups that he defeated Genichi Sojo, ended the Rakuzaichi auction, and stole the Shinuchi blade, everything that aligned with the Kamunabi's original goals. Moreover, his deeds saved them a lot of money.

Hiyuki vouches for Chihiro, assuring everyone that he only cuts down evildoers. However, the Kamunabi sorcerer with sideburns calls Chihiro an unruly punk. He feels killing him and then entrusting Enten to a Kamunabi member would be in the best interest of the Kamunabi.

Kagurabachi chapter 46: Hishaku makes their move and attacks one of the Sanzos

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 46 shifts the focus to an attendee, who informs everyone that the Kokugoku fortress was invaded by several sorcerers with Spirit Energy reactions akin to Enchanted Blades. Those sorcerers demolished the fortress and eliminated the elite sorcerers.

The attendee adds that one of them had an emblem etched on the back of his hand, resembling flames. Chihiro recalls Sojo's research on emulating Enchanted Blades and realizes that the Hishaku must have a number of such Datensekis.

Kokugoku Onsen gets destroyed (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 46 then shifts the focus to Chihiro, who tells the Kamunabi that he has no intention of handing over the Enchanted Blades after recovering them. Yet he knows that a new member can't use Enten as well as him.

Therefore, if Kamunabi requires immediate firepower, Chihiro says he's their best bet. Several Kamunabi higher-ups find an uncanny resemblance between the boy and Kunishige. The sorcerer with a mustache feels Chihiro is right. He decides to temporarily use Chihiro but adds that they have no intention of letting the boy do whatever he pleases with the Enchanted Blades.

Uruha, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 46 (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, the attendee arrives with another report. He reveals that Uruha, the Enchanted Blade user, was able to escape the onslaught and is currently on the run.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 ends with the Kamunabi's authority assigning Chihiro and Hakuri the mission to immediately contact the bearer and protect their lives.

